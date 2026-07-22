Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark & Derrick Rose Are Your 'NBA 2K27' Cover Athletes

2K / Visual Concepts

It looks like the “leaks” were true: Victor Wembanyama will grace the cover of NBA 2K27, and Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose will join him on separate editions of the game.

2K / Visual Concepts

Today, 2K officially confirmed that Victor Wembanyama will be on the cover of the Standard Edition of NBA 2K27, capping off a stellar year for the San Antonio Spurs big, where he fell short of capturing an NBA title, losing to the New York Knicks in five games.

Still, he has nothing to hang his head about because he was also named unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, a first for the NBA.

2K / Visual Concepts

Speaking on landing the cover, Weanyama said, “When you’re truly obsessed with basketball, the game doesn’t stop when you leave the arena. NBA 2K is the court that never locks up; it’s always open whether you’re in Paris or SanAntonio. It’s how you study the game, sharpen your IQ, and live basketball 24/7.”

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He continued, “To be the face of a game that fuels that hunger for hoops and whose covers immortalize the all-time greats, that’s a dream come true for me.”

Caitlin Clarke Is Your Deluxe Edition Cover Athlete

2K / Visual Concepts

Caitlin Clark, love her or hate her, has brought a new level of attention to the WNBA and is living up to the predictions that she would be one of the league’s biggest stars from the moment she suited up for the Indiana Fever.

Clark, who easily won the 2024 Kia Rookie of the Year award and is a three-time WNBA All-Star, spoke on being an NBA 2K27 cover athlete on this year’s Deluxe Edition.

2K / Visual Concepts

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K27 is special because this game reaches fans all over the world,” said Clark. “To be the first WNBA player on her own global cover means women’s basketball gets to show up on that stage too, and I am proud to be part of that.”

Clark joins Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese in the growing list of WNBA talent to be featured on the game’s cover.

Derrick Rose Is NBA 2K27’s Ultra Edition Cover Athlete

2K / Visual Concepts

Finally, there is always an NBA legend in the mix, and this year it’s none other than Derrick Rose, who is on the limited Ultra Edition of NBA 2K27.

2K / Visual Concepts

For Rose, it won’t be the first time he is on the cover of an NBA 2K game; he was on the cover of NBA 2K13.

“It’s crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27,” said Ultra Edition cover athlete Derrick Rose. “During my journey, there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you.”

NBA 2K27 Pre-Order & Pricing Information

With the announcement of the covers, 2K has also revealed the game is now available for pre-order for PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC, and to wishlist on Nintendo Switch 2.

Standard Edition – $69.99: Featuring Victor Wembanyama, the Standard Edition launches September 4, 2026, and will be available on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.Standard Edition.

Deluxe Edition – $99.99: Headlined by Caitlin Clark and available on PS5, XBOX SeriesX|S, and PC. This edition includes 100,000 VC; MyCAREER content (25x 6 Types of Skill Boosts, 25x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts, Victor Wembanyama Jersey, Caitlin Clark Jersey, and a 2HR 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)); and MyTEAM content (Full ’27: Series 1Team Selection, Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack, 5x ’27: Series 1 Packs, and a 2HR2XP Coin (MyTEAM)). Includes Early Access starting on August 28, 2026, up to one week before worldwide release.

Ultra Edition – $149.99 (Limited availability through September 6, 2026): Celebrating Derrick Rose, the Ultra Edition is available on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC. Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition plus an additional 35,000 VC, a Season 1 ProPass, and the Summer Season Pass Pro Pass Bundle (Seasons 7–9 Pro Pass, releasing in Summer 2027); Rose’s Oversized Hoodie in MyCAREER; Premium SKU MyTEAM Player Cards, which include a guaranteed 98 OVR card (December 2026)and a guaranteed Invincible card (May 2027). NBA 2K26 players who pre-order NBA2K27 Ultra Edition on the same platform will receive a 10% discount****. Includes Early Access beginning August 28, 2026.

Congrats to this year’s cover athletes.

You can see what the e-streets are saying about the new cover athletes below.