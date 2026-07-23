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Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer Reward For Nolan Wells Arrest

Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer $100K Reward For Nolan Wells Arrest

Al Sharpton offered a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of Nolan Wells' killers, with Tyler Perry matching the amount.

Published on July 23, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi

Activist and political pundit Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Mississippi teen Nolan Wells on Monday (July 19). During the emotional service, Rev. Al Sharpton offered a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of Nolan Wells’ killers, and shared that Tyler Perry has matched the reward.

As seen in a report from Newsweek, on Monday (July 20), Rev. Al Sharpton and the civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump eulogized Nolan Wells,18, who was found dead after his family reported him missing on July 4. Wells and friends went on a boat ride at Horn Island in Mississippi.

During the funeral service, Sharpton offered the reward amid stances from the family and Crump to launch an independent investigation.

“I want to offer a reward of $50,000 to anybody that will give information that will lead to an arrest and a conviction in the case of what happened,” Al Sharpton said. “You were not on that island by yourself. Somebody saw something and knows something.”

Sharpton then told mourners that he received a text from film director Tyler Perry, who offered an additional $50,000 reward.

Crump also took to the podium to address mourners and ask questions on behalf of Wells’ family and loved ones.

“We want a full and thorough investigation,” Crump said. “We don’t want nothing sugarcoated either way.

He added, “They went out on the boat, the boat came back, and Nolan washed up on the shore two days later dead. Wouldn’t you want answers? Wouldn’t you want justice?”

In a new report from NBC News, the family released their autopsy report this week, which revealed that Wells’ cause of death was “undetermined.”

However, the doctor who oversaw the autopsy has not officially ruled out foul play. It was conducted by Dr. Roger Mitchell, a board-certified forensic pathologist and the president of the National Medical Association.

Photo: Getty

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Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer $100K Reward For Nolan Wells Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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