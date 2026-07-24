Celebrate National Tequila Day In Dallas With These Deals
National Tequila Day is celebrated on Friday, July 24, tequila lovers have more options than ever. Tequila has been one of the fastest-growing spirits for more than 20 years, though that rapid growth may be starting to level off.
TRENDING: Can’t Miss Deals Happening On National Drive-Thru Day
TRENDING: High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree
From flavored varieties to aged expressions and ready-to-drink cocktails, as resturants continue to introduce new products to keep up with changing consumer preferences.
TRENDING: Oldest Fast Food Chains in America That We Still Love Today
Check out these deals happening on National Tequila Day Deals
Taco Cabana
Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26 for $2 Margaritas & Huracáns, $20 Gallon Margaritas, $.99 Bean & Cheese Tacos, and $3 Bean & Cheese Nachos.
Pluckers Wing Bar
$5 Waffles N Cheese* + $5 Frozen Regular-ritas
Chili’s Grill & Bar
$6 COSMO MARGS
Applebee’s Grill + Bar
$1 Marg
Chuy’s
Famous Rocks or Frozen ’Ritas: $6 regular or $9 Grande & Top-shelf tequila shots $5 each
Torchy’s Tacos
1/2 off margaritas during Hooky Hour (2-5 PM)
Double D’s
Happy Hour from 5–8
Burger Schmurger – Neighborhood Burger Bar
$7 Happy Hour specials on our Schmargaritas
Winsome Prime
Elevated happy hour vibes 4-7pm
Twin Peaks
The Peaks Margarita will cost $5, the House Margarita will be $6, and the Tequila Sunrise and Twin Peaks Barrel Select Margarita will each cost $7.
Social House Fort Worth + Arlington
$6 Peligroso Blanco & Reposado, all day
Mexican Sugar
Three margaritas, red, white, and green, each one inspired by the colors of Mexico. Plus a paleta.
Vidorra
Two street tacos and a tequila shot for only $8.
Columbian Country Club
$5 Ranch Waters from 5pm-2am
On The Border
Specials include $4 Cuervo ‘Ritas, $3 Cuervo Shots, $2 Queso Cups, and $1 Meltdowns
Hurtado Barbecue
$8 House Margaritas, Palomas, and Ranch Waters all day long!
TGI Fridays
Deals on tequila-based drinks at TGI Fridays, including Classic, Dragon Fruit, Watermelon Iceberg, FR-I-YAY Rita, Red Card and Yellow Card margaritas.
Margaritaville
From July 24 – 26, participating Margaritaville locations are celebrating National Tequila Day weekend with $5 Patron Sidecars, $7 chips and salsa, $9 chips and queso, and chicken tinga and carnitas tacos. The $5 Patron Sidecars are available while supplies last.
Ojeda’s Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas all day
Celebrate National Tequila Day In Dallas With These Deals was originally published on thebeatdfw.com