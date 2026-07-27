Listen Live
Close
News

Keyshia Cole Sparks Dating Rumors With Philly Rapper Skrilla

Keyshia Cole and Philadelphia rapper Skrilla appear to be spending a lot of time together.

Published on July 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Keyshia Cole x Uncensored
Source: TV One / TV One

Keyshia Cole and Philadelphia rapper Skrilla appear to be spending a lot of time together.

The R&B legend’s love life has been a hot topic for a while now. Last year, she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Atlanta rapper Hunxho.

Hunxho and Cole were first spotted together in 2024 before making their relationship official later that year. The pair even collaborated on the song, “Don’t Let Me Down,” giving fans a glimpse into both their chemistry on and off the mic.

Their relationship to get serious, with Cole even tattooing Hunxho’s real name across her chest. However, the two have since gone their separate ways.

Now, the Heaven Sent singer has fans speculating after sharing a photo dump that featured her and Skrilla together on a yacht, along with another picture of the pair hanging out at a club.

The photos quickly fueled dating rumors online, with many fans wondering if the two are more than just friends.

Skrilla has been on a steady rise over the past year thanks to his viral hit “6’7.” The Kensington native also earned a spot in the XXL Freshman Class of 2026 and has received co-signs from artists like Meek Mill, NBA YoungBoy, and Lil Yachty.

As of now, neither Keyshia Cole nor Skrilla has confirmed they’re officially dating, but the recent outing have certainly gotten fans talking.

Only time will tell whether this is a new Hip-Hop and R&B power couple or simply two artists enjoying each other’s company.

SEE ALSO

Keyshia Cole Sparks Dating Rumors With Philly Rapper Skrilla was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
21 Items
News  |  Weso

Report: Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50

28 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

12 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Former NFL Star Le'Veon Bell Looks Unfazed In Mugshot After Unpaid Child Support Arrest

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Kandi Burruss Proves Age Is Nothing Giving Cakes & Curves At The 2026 Lucian Carnival

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close