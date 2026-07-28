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Ol' Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street in His Name

Ol' Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street in His Name

Published on July 28, 2026

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A Brooklyn street has been named in honor of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s legacy in a community he once called home.

On Saturday, July 25, friends, family, fans, and community members gathered at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Franklin Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The neighborhood street was unveiled as ODB Way, in tribute to the late Wu-Tang Clan co-founder.

The late rapper, whose real name is Russell Tyrone Jones, grew up in that specific neighborhood, and his legacy remains a staple in the area.

At the ceremony, ODB’s older brother, Ramsey Jones, reflected on the occasion, saying, “I am very honored to be here because my grandmother’s house is on this block on Putnam Avenue, right next to where the mural is,” referring to the painting of ODB’s solo debut Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.

ODB was one of the founding members of the esteemed Wu-Tang Clan, which redefined East Coast hip-hop. He also found great solo success with his debut album and had heavy-hitter collaborations including Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy (Remix).”

The street naming comes two decades after his passing and stands as a tribute to his influence in hip-hop.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard died on Nov. 13, 2004, after suffering an accidental overdose at a studio in New York City. He was 35 years old at the time of his passing.

Ol' Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street in His Name was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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