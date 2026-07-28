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PG JAMES?: LeBron Expected to Become the 76ers' Floor General

PG JAMES?: LeBron James Set to Become the 76ers' Floor General

Published on July 28, 2026

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Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers
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LeBron James Set to Become the 76ers’ Floor General

LeBron James may be entering his 24th NBA season, but the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t asking the four-time NBA champion to carry the scoring load. Instead, the Sixers reportedly have different vision.

RELATED: LeBron James Signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Philadelphia expects James to become the team’s primary ball-handler and offensive orchestrator, allowing the future Hall of Famer to maximize the talents of an already star-studded lineup featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and rookie VJ Edgecombe.

The role isn’t unfamiliar.

Tyrese Maxey is one of the NBA’s fastest guards and thrives attacking defenses off the ball. Jaylen Brown is at his most dangerous operating on the wing, where he can slash, finish in transition, and exploit mismatches. Joel Embiid remains one of basketball’s most dominant interior scorers and commands constant double teams.

Rather than asking the 41-year-old to score 30 points every night, Philadelphia appears intent on letting him dictate games through decision-making, ball movement, and leadership.

James has spent over two decades elevating elite teammates by putting them in advantageous positions, and the 76ers believe he can do the same in Philadelphia.

The Final Chapter

James recently described his move to Philadelphia as his “last decision,” signaling what is expected to be the final stop of his legendary NBA career. The 76ers officially announced his signing on Monday, with James saying he believes the franchise has the talent to compete for a championship.

RELATED: LeBron chooses 76ers: Why not Cavs or Heat?

And if history is any indication, that may be exactly what transforms Philadelphia from contender into champion.

SEE ALSO

PG JAMES?: LeBron James Set to Become the 76ers' Floor General was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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