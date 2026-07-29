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Flats and Drums: What Your Wing Preference Says About Your Personality

Published on July 29, 2026

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  • Boneless wing fans value convenience over tradition, often facing skepticism from friends.
  • Traditional wing lovers are dependable, loyal, and the voice of reason among their peers.
  • Flats and drums enthusiasts are easygoing, adaptable, and get along with everyone.
Buffalo Wings
Source: L Ken / Getty

Chicken wings are one of the few foods that can start a full-blown debate before anyone even takes a bite. Ask a group of friends whether boneless wings count, which piece is better or what the best flavor is, and you’ll probably get a different answer from everyone at the table.

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From the loyal traditional wing fan to the friend who refuses to eat anything but flats, here’s what your favorite wings might say about you.

Boneless Chicken Wings with Buffalo Sauce and Ranch in Takeout Container Food Series
Source: LauriPatterson / Getty

Boneless

Let’s be honest. This category was always going to catch some heat.

If boneless wings are your go-to, you probably value convenience over tradition. You don’t want to deal with bones, messy fingers or extra work. The downside? You’ll spend the rest of your life defending the argument that boneless wings are actually wings. Your friends don’t trust your food opinions, and someone inevitably reminds you they’re just chicken nuggets with a better marketing team.

Buffalo Wings
Source: L Ken / Getty

Traditional

You’re a classic for a reason.

Traditional wing fans appreciate doing things the original way. You’re dependable, loyal and don’t chase trends just because they’re popular. Friends know they can count on you, and you’re usually the voice of reason when everyone else is overthinking things.

GOCHUJANG WINGS
Source: C3PICS / Getty

Flats and Drums

Why choose when you can enjoy both?

If you’re happy with whatever lands on your plate, you’re probably easygoing and adaptable. You don’t waste energy arguing over small things and tend to get along with everyone. You’re the friend who can fit into any group, rarely causes drama and is invited everywhere.

Roasted Marinated Chicken Wing in Aluminum Foil Tray,Home style cuisine,China.
Source: Jesse Zhang / Getty

Flats Only

You have standards, and you’re not apologizing for them.

Ordering flats only isn’t picky, at least not in your mind. You know exactly what you like and aren’t afraid to ask for it. Some people might roll their eyes, but you believe quality matters. You’re the friend who always finds the best restaurants and somehow knows the “right” way to order everything.

Drums Only

Simple. Efficient. No nonsense.

Drum lovers don’t have time for unnecessary complications. You like getting straight to the point, whether it’s eating wings or giving advice. Your honesty can catch people off guard, but it’s also why your friends trust you. They know you’ll tell them the truth, even when it’s not what they want to hear.

Baked Chicken Wings on a white rustic background
Source: Secha6271 / Getty

Sweet Flavors

Honey BBQ, Teriyaki and Sweet Chili fans tend to bring good energy wherever they go.

You’re outgoing, optimistic and usually the person making plans for everyone else. You enjoy trying new things, love celebrating life’s little moments and rarely meet a stranger. If there’s music playing, you’re probably the first one singing along.

Buffalo Wings
Source: L Ken / Getty

Spicy Flavors

Buffalo, Hot and Mango Habanero aren’t for the faint of heart, and neither are the people who order them.

You’re resilient, dependable and willing to take on challenges that others avoid. Whether it’s work, family or friendships, people know they can count on you when things get difficult. You don’t complain much. You simply get the job done.

BBQ

BBQ fans aren’t trying to prove anything.

You’re relaxed, easy to be around and usually the calmest person in the room. You’d rather enjoy the moment than argue over who’s right. Cookouts, game nights and road trips are your ideal weekend because you’re all about good food and good company.

Spicy Homemade Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Source: bhofack2 / Getty

Lemon Pepper

Every friend group has one.

Lemon Pepper fans walk into the restaurant already knowing exactly what they’re ordering. They’re confident, outspoken and usually have the funniest stories to tell. They love to joke around, stay loyal to their people and never back down from an argument. There’s also a running joke that Lemon Pepper fans are always one comment away from wanting to throw hands, and honestly, they don’t do much to beat the allegations.

Flats and Drums: What Your Wing Preference Says About Your Personality was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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