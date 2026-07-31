LeBron to allow behind-the-scenes access for doc modeled after 'The Last Dance'

Cameras to follow LeBron's first and likely only season with the 76ers

Unprecedented look at one of sports' most scrutinized athletes in his final act

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

LeBron James’, ESPN Nears Deal for ‘Last Dance’-Style Documentary

LeBron James’ pursuit of one final NBA championship with the Philadelphia 76ers may soon be accompanied by an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the closing chapter of his legendary career.

According to multiple reports, ESPN is nearing an agreement with James to produce a documentary series modeled after the critically acclaimed The Last Dance, which chronicled Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. Industry sources told The Athletic that negotiations are at the “one-yard line,” with cameras expected to follow James throughout what is anticipated to be the final stop of his 24-year NBA career in Philadelphia.

The project would reportedly provide all-access coverage of James during his first—and likely only—season with the 76ers after he shocked the basketball world by signing a two-year deal with Philadelphia earlier this month. James called the move his “last decision” after seriously contemplating retirement following the 2025-26 season.

RELATED: LeBron James Signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

While comparisons to Jordan’s iconic documentary are inevitable, this series could tell a broader story.

Reports indicate James has already been filming with a documentary crew for several seasons, meaning the production may feature footage dating back well before his arrival in Philadelphia. One notable figure reportedly attached to the project is Andy Thompson, the acclaimed executive producer and principal videographer behind The Last Dance, who has been seen documenting James since at least the 2022-23 season.

If completed, the documentary would offer viewers unprecedented access to one of the most scrutinized athletes in sports history as he attempts to capture a fifth NBA championship.

James stunned the league when he chose the 76ers over opportunities to return to Cleveland, reunite with Miami, or join the Golden State Warriors. Instead, he opted to team up with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown in what he believes is his best opportunity to compete for another title.

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In announcing his decision, James explained the motivation behind extending his career.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

He added:

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

A LeBron-centered production could follow a similar blueprint while documenting an entirely different ending—one centered on reinvention rather than dynasty.

Although neither ESPN nor James has officially announced the project, reports suggest an agreement is close. If finalized, fans won’t just witness LeBron James’ final act—they’ll get an all-access seat inside it.

LeBron James’, ESPN Nears Deal for ‘Last Dance’-Style Documentary was originally published on rnbphilly.com