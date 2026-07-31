The Only Beef Tamar Braxton Has In The Kitchen

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Tamar Braxton Is Back In The Kitchen For Season 2 of Cooking Show

Tamar Braxton pulled up to The Morning Hustle and gave fans everything—laughs, receipts, and zero apologies. First up, that new short blonde cut. The hosts called it “classic Braxton,” but Tamar set the record straight that her sister Toni rocked short black hair, never blonde.

She lit up talking about Season 2 of her Cleo TV cooking show, Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E. Cooking runs in the family, passed down from her mother. Her Sunday dinners? A “reset”—good food and real conversation with people she loves.



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Tamar also cleared the air on Pleasure P, calling him her “best friend” and “one of my favorite humans.” Bonus: he produced an unreleased record featuring her and the legendary Keith Sweat. Turns out Jodeci’s DeVante and Dalvin are her real cousins—but don’t expect family reunions or a Braxton Family Values comeback. Still, the love for her sisters runs deep.

About that Essence Fest moment with Kandi Burruss? Tamar kept it professional. “I don’t have any beef with anybody other than the devil.” She waved off the Jason Lee controversy the same way—no problems, no drama.

Her sold-out City Winery tour mixes singing with intimate storytelling behind hits like “My Man.” She’s also winning on TikTok with Tay Martian’s Got Talent, pulling in her celebrity friends.

And that viral Songwriters Hall of Fame moment where she forgot “Single Ladies”? She was starstruck by Taylor Swift and Steven Spielberg. Asked the best thing a man ever did for her, Tamar deadpanned: “He left.”

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