Pretty Vee Brings Caribbean Culture, Community & Celebration To Atlanta With Debut Rum Island Festival

Rum Island Festival brought Caribbean music, food, and culture to Atlanta's Piedmont Park.

The festival featured live entertainment, rum tastings, and local vendors celebrating the Caribbean diaspora.

Organizers aim to grow the festival in the coming years, attracting bigger crowds and artists.

Atlanta welcomed a new cultural celebration this summer as the inaugural Rum Island Festival transformed Piedmont Park Promenade into a vibrant showcase of Caribbean music, food, and community.

Source: RicoVibes/ Sammi Shot That

Hosted by media personality and entrepreneur Pretty Vee, the daylong festival celebrated Atlanta’s growing Caribbean community while inviting attendees from all backgrounds to experience the culture through live entertainment, authentic cuisine, premium rum experiences, and local businesses.

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

For Pretty Vee, helping launch the first-ever festival meant bringing energy from the very beginning.

“We had the first Rum Festival,” she said. “So I had to give a vibe.”

Source: RicoVibes / RicoVibes

The host also embraced the occasion with a hairstyle inspired by her Caribbean roots.

“I wanted to bring roots, vibes,” she said. “Caribbean people, we’re so dope. We are such a beautiful culture. Why not? Why not bring that nostalgic vibe? I wanted to bring it nice and early 2000s.”

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Founder Marc Walcott Shares The Vision

Festival founder Marc Walcott said Rum Island Festival was created to celebrate Atlanta’s expanding Caribbean population while creating an immersive experience centered on culture, community, and rum.

During a recent appearance on ATL Live on Atlanta News First, Walcott explained the inspiration behind the event.

“Atlanta has a huge and growing Caribbean population, and we wanted to bring something new and exciting to the city,” Walcott said. “We wanted to create an experience where people can connect with Caribbean culture through food, music, community, and celebration.”

The festival featured curated rum tastings, cocktail activations, a Caribbean food village, and culinary offerings ranging from jerk chicken and rice and peas to chow mein and fried plantains.

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Music Kept The Celebration Going

Live entertainment remained at the center of the festival throughout the day.

Source: Sammi Shot That / RicoVibes

Attendees enjoyed standout performances from:

Aidonia , who energized the crowd with a hit-filled Dancehall set.

, who energized the crowd with a hit-filled Dancehall set. Ayetian, who kept the momentum going with an engaging performance.

The celebration also featured music from an all-star DJ lineup, including:

Ricky Platinum

Yung Rage

Unique Soundz

Propa English

Boogy Ranks

DJ Fabb

Additional guest DJs

Source: RicoVibes / RicoVibes

Together, the performers delivered a soundtrack spanning Dancehall, Soca, Afrobeats, Reggaeton, and Amapiano, while carnival performers from Musas Do Sol added colorful costumes, dancing, and the spirit of Caribbean Carnival to the festivities.

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Organizers also partnered with Her Village Inc., a nonprofit supporting families experiencing financial hardship, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Local Vendors Helped Bring The Festival To Life

Beyond the music and food, local vendors showcased handcrafted products and small businesses throughout the festival grounds.

Source: RicoVibes / RicoVibes

Vendor April Miller, also known as Snootie of TheeSnootieWay, said connecting with attendees was one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.

“My favorite part of being a vendor at the festival was the opportunity to meet so many different people and showcase my talents,” Miller said.

Her booth featured custom jewelry including rings, crystal bracelets, and waist beads, along with resin rolling trays, ashtrays, resin knuckles, reusable water bottles, mini fans, and freshly made pineapple lychee lemonade and peach hibiscus tea.

Miller said supporters interested in purchasing custom items or following her work can connect with her on Instagram at @theesnootieway while she prepares to launch her website.

Looking Toward The Future

Although Rum Island Festival marked its inaugural year, Pretty Vee is already optimistic about what comes next.

“Just the vibe, the people, the culture, the music,” she said when asked what she hopes attendees remember most.

Source: Sammi Shot That / RicoVibes

She also believes the festival has plenty of room to grow.

“We’re gonna have bigger and better artists. We’re gonna have a bigger crowd. We’re gonna do it big,” she said. “I’m just excited to be the host for the first one, and hopefully I’m coming back for the second one, for sure.”

With live performances, Caribbean cuisine, local entrepreneurs, and a celebration rooted in culture and community, Rum Island Festival made a memorable first impression and appears poised to become a new staple on Atlanta’s summer festival calendar.

Source: RicoVibes / RicoVibes

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Pretty Vee Brings Caribbean Culture, Community & Celebration To Atlanta With Debut Rum Island Festival was originally published on bossip.com