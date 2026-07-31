Weekend Watchlist: What To Stream & See In Theaters This Weekend

Source: Andrew Milligan – PA Images / Getty Another weekend is here, and the streaming platforms are making sure you have plenty of excuses to cancel your plans or make the movie theater your first stop. Check out our watchlist for what to stream and catch in theaters this weekend. Whether you are looking for a laugh, a gripping thriller, superhero action, or a little nostalgia, this week’s lineup delivers across the board. Fan favorite series are making their return, long-awaited sequels are finally here, and a few fresh releases are already generating plenty of social media buzz. If you’re wondering what deserves your attention before Monday rolls around, we’ve rounded up the biggest movies and shows worth pressing play on this weekend.

Weekend Watchlist “Diarra From Detroit” Season 2 (BET+) One of television’s most underrated series is officially back. According to Mashable, creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick returns as Diarra Brickland, the quick-witted schoolteacher who somehow always finds herself solving crimes. This season trades a relaxing hot girl summer for an undercover mission involving a triple homicide, urban legends, and plenty of hilarious chaos. If you love mystery with comedy, this one deserves a spot at the top of your list.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” (Disney+ and Hulu) Twenty years later, Miranda Priestly is back. This long awaited sequel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci while flipping the power dynamic fans remember from the original film. Andy Sachs is now a successful journalist as Miranda faces a scandal that threatens her publishing empire. Fashion lovers and nostalgia seekers will have plenty to enjoy.

“The Drama” (HBO Max) Zendaya and Robert Pattinson lead one of the year’s most talked about films. What begins as a love story between an engaged couple quickly spirals after shocking confessions force them to question everything about their relationship. Mashable describes the psychological drama as one of the year’s buzziest releases, making it a compelling pick for viewers looking for something darker.



“A Private Life” (Netflix) Jodie Foster headlines this intriguing mystery as an American therapist living in Paris who unexpectedly finds herself pulled into a murder investigation. The film blends suspense with psychological drama, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for an international thriller this weekend.



“Furious” (Hulu and Disney+) Looking for a thriller? Elizabeth Meriwether’s latest series follows an FBI agent played by Emmy Rossum as she hunts a female serial killer seeking revenge. The first three episodes are now available, with new installments arriving weekly. Expect suspense, emotional twists, and plenty of conversation starters.

“Batman: Caped Crusader” Season 2 (Prime Video) The Dark Knight returns in one of television’s most visually striking animated series. According to The Wrap, Season 2 continues the noir-inspired take on Gotham City that made the first season a favorite among longtime Batman fans and newcomers alike.

“Lioness” Season 3 (Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan’s espionage thriller finally returns after a lengthy break. Zoe Saldaña’s Joe McNamara is back as she navigates dangerous missions while trying to balance family life against mounting betrayals. The season premieres Sunday.