Alleged gang leader and music executive Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr. was indicted in 2025 on a sweeping 43-count RICO case that has yet to go to trial. Now, prosecutors are adding new charges to Big U’s ongoing matter, including a murder-for-hire plot to take out an alleged witness.

NBC 4 Los Angeles reports that Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr., 59, is facing a slew of new charges after prosecutors unsealed an updated indictment. Henley, alleged to be a leader in the Rollin’ 60 Crips gang, has been in federal custody on robbery, wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy charges.

The new indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday (July 30), adds charges that Henley attempted to pay two inmates to kill or harm a witness from testifying against him.

Henley and six co-defendants were arrested in 2025 over accusations of operating a criminal enterprise, using his gang affiliation to commit several crimes. Further, Henley allegedly received millions of dollars in donations and federal funds, the latter of which was supposed to help support an anti-gang charity.

According to his defense attorney, Big U is maintaining that he is innocent and hopes that the truth will come out during his trial. The trial was supposed to happen this past May, but has been pushed to 2027.

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Photo: Getty

Alleged Gang Leader Big U Slapped With New Federal Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com