Everything We Know About The Varnell Hill Show: The 'Martin' Spinoff Heading To Paramount+

Source: Courtesy / Paramount+

Get ready because one of the funniest characters from the Martin universe is officially getting his own spotlight. Here’s everything we know about The Varnell Hill Show heading to Paramount+.

Nearly 30 years after first stealing scenes as the hilariously over-the-top talk show host Varnell Hill, Tommy Davidson is returning for The Varnell Hill Show. The brand new workplace comedy premieres globally on Paramount+ on September 1. The highly anticipated series reunites several familiar faces while introducing a fresh chapter for one of sitcom history’s most memorable supporting characters.

According to the official press release, the eight-episode first season will debut with two episodes on September 1 before rolling out one new episode every Tuesday through October 13.

Source: Courtesy / Paramount+

This time around, Varnell is no longer simply popping in for a guest appearance. He is front and center. The comedy follows Varnell as he tries to keep his long-running late-night talk show alive while navigating demanding network executives, a chaotic writers’ room, celebrity guests, family drama, and his own larger-than-life personality. As the entertainment industry evolves around him, staying relevant may prove to be his toughest challenge yet.

Fans of the original Martin series have another reason to celebrate because Martin Lawrence is officially back as Martin Payne. While Lawrence serves as an executive producer on the project, he will also reprise his iconic character in special appearances throughout the season. People reports that the new series gives audiences another chance to see Martin Payne and Varnell Hill share the screen for the first time in years.

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Source: Courtesy / Paramount+

The ensemble cast includes Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson, and Chris Williams. The guest star lineup is equally impressive, featuring Ms. Pat, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps, Omarion, and more.

Behind the camera, the creative team remains rooted in comedy royalty. Bentley Kyle Evans returns as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer alongside Lawrence, Davidson, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Stacy Lyles, Rae Proctor, Robert Lawrence, Mark Greenberg, and Andrew Horne. The series is produced in association with BET Studios.

The project has been years in the making. Earlier this year, Davidson revealed that production had already wrapped and admitted he became emotional during the show’s first table read after reuniting with Lawrence. Speaking about the experience, he said it had been more than a decade since the pair had shared the screen together.

Variety notes that The Varnell Hill Show arrives after renewed fan interest in the Martin franchise, following the cast’s 2022 reunion special.

The first look photos show Martin fans that Varnell Hill is ready to remind everyone exactly why he became a fan favorite in the first place. And if his oversized confidence is still intact, audiences should expect plenty of laughs when the curtain rises this September.

Scroll down for more first look images from the show.