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Perez Hilton In Hospital After Appearing To Harm Himself

Perez Hilton In Hospital After Appearing To Harm Himself On Livestream

Perez Hilton was placed in a hospital after reports went wide that the media personality appeared to harm himself on a livestream.

Published on August 6, 2026

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Perez Hilton, a well-known celebrity blogger and media personality, is currently hospitalized after appearing to harm himself during a livestream broadcast. While details and questions continue to emerge about Perez Hilton’s health status, many online are reacting to the news.

Several outlets, including CNN, reported on the incident involving Perez Hilton, although law enforcement officials have confirmed nothing. In CNN’s report, Hilton’s fans called the police after they reportedly saw Hilton engaging in an act of self-harm.

Hilton’s team shared an update on his webpage, informing fans that he can speak and communicate.

From Perez Hilton’s website:

Our family wants to once again thank everyone who has reached out with prayers, kind messages, and support for Perez. Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express.

This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family. While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful.

We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope.

Hilton, 48, was born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. on March 23, 1978, in Miami, Florida. After attempting a career as an actor, Hilton moved to discussing celebrities on his personal blog, becoming one of the biggest stars of his ilk and era.

We’re sharing some comments from X below, which certainly lean towards being harsh.

Photo: Getty

Perez Hilton In Hospital After Appearing To Harm Himself On Livestream was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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