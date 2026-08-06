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Mexican Influencer Cesar Gastelum Shot Dead On Livestream

Cesar Gastelum, a popular Mexican influencer, was shot and killed during a livestream after a gunman rode up on a motorcycle.

Published on August 6, 2026

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Cesar Gastelum, a popular Mexican influencer, was shot and killed during a livestream after a gunman rode up on a motorcycle. Authorities in Mexico are investigating the brazen murder, while speculation online bubbles over.

Cesar Gastelum, who boasted over 600,000 followers on the TikTok platform, was livestreaming in front of a fast food eatery in the city of Culiacán on Tuesday evening (August 4), according to a CNN report. The outlet broke down the livestream footage, which they saw was viewed by Reuters.

In the clip, Gastelum and two friends are in front of a restaurant laughing and chatting while holding smartphones. A motorcycle with two passengers wearing helmets rode right up to Gastelum, fired one shot at his head, and rode off.

From CNN:

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized on Wednesday that authorities are investigating the incident to identify those responsible.

“The actual perpetrators — and, if applicable, the mastermind — must be arrested, and the reason behind this tragic homicide must be uncovered,” Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference.

Some online are connecting Cesar Gastelum’s murder to a brewing conflict between rival gangs in the area and comments Gastelum reportedly made.

Photo: Instagram

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Mexican Influencer Cesar Gastelum Shot Dead On Livestream was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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