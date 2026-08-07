Business continuity plans that separate resilient companies from the rest

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Business continuity plans that separate resilient companies include conducting regular business impact analyses to prioritize critical operations and building redundancy into technology, supply chains, and staffing. You should also test and update the continuity plan through realistic exercises and establish clear crisis communication and decision-making protocols.

According to Sprinto, citing industry sources, 93% of companies without a disaster recovery plan that go through a major data disaster shut their doors within one year. You might think your business is doing okay without resilience planning, but all it takes is one disaster to ruin everything.

These are the things that business continuity plans have that can make your company more resilient.

Should You Conduct Regular Business Impact Analyses to Prioritize Critical Operations?

Strategic resilience techniques always begin with understanding which operations are essential to keeping the organization functioning during a disruption. A business impact analysis (BIA):

Identifies critical processes

Evaluates how downtime affects revenue, customer service, compliance, and reputation

Establishes recovery priorities

This process also helps establish realistic recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs) for systems and data. By regularly updating the BIA as the business evolves, organizations can account for new technologies, suppliers, and operational risks.

Build Redundancy Into Technology, Supply Chains, and Staffing

Effective continuity plans rarely depend on a single point of failure. They strengthen resilience by creating backups across critical areas of the business. This may include:

Cloud-based data replication

Secondary internet providers

Diversified suppliers

Cross-trained employees

Alternative production or distribution locations

If one system, vendor, or team becomes unavailable, operations can continue with minimal disruption.

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Supply chain diversification has become especially important as organizations face geopolitical uncertainty, extreme weather, and transportation delays. Cross-training employees is also very important, as this ensures that institutional knowledge isn’t concentrated in one person.

Should You Test and Update the Continuity Plan Through Realistic Exercises?

A business continuity plan should never remain a static document. Leading organizations regularly validate their plans through:

Tabletop exercises

Disaster simulations

Recovery drills

These exercises reveal things like communication gaps, outdated contact information, unclear responsibilities, and technical weaknesses before a real crisis exposes them. Businesses also seek assistance from professionals like Hummel Group Insurance, as they can identify risks that they may miss themselves.

Regular testing ensures that the continuity plan evolves alongside changes in staffing, technology, regulations, and business operations.

Establish Clear Crisis Communication and Decision-Making Protocols

Even well-prepared companies can struggle if communication breaks down during a crisis. This makes it important to define not only who makes decisions, but also how information is shared and which communication channels to use if primary systems fail.

The following should all be documented in advance:

Contact lists

Stakeholder notification templates

Media response procedures

Escalation paths

Employees need timely updates to understand operational changes, while customers, suppliers, and business partners expect transparent communication about service disruptions and recovery timelines. Establishing multiple communication methods helps ensure important updates reach the right audiences.

Business Continuity Is Vital

Having a business continuity plan is vital if you want to survive. The key to running a resilient business is to be prepared for anything and to have clear communication.

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