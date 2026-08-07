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Jacquees Is Spinning The Music Block With ‘Mood 2’

Published on August 7, 2026

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A man wearing glasses, a hat, and a jacket sitting in front of a microphone, with the text "The Morning Hustle" and "Jacquees The Interview" visible.
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Jacquees Gets Candid on The Morning Hustle: Mood 2, Fatherhood & Squashing Beef

R&B star Jacquees stopped by The Morning Hustle for a lively, no-holds-barred conversation, and he covered everything from his roots to his new music.

The chat opened with love for home. Jacquees talked about his Decatur roots, breaking down why the eastside of Atlanta keeps producing greats. “The greatest come from the east side. Believe,” Jacquees said.

He then dug into Mood 2, calling it his “greatest body of work.” He highlighted standout tracks like “Accuse Me,” “Chiropractor,” and “Spend the Night,” which flips a Faith Evans classic for a new generation.

Things got real when talk turned to relationships. Jacquees explained the logic behind “Accuse Me,” admitting the constant false accusations made him feel like he “should have did it.” He also handled questions about his past engagement with grace, tying his emotions to the reflective track “Time Will Tell.”

Never one to dodge the jokes, Jacquees laughed off viral memes about his height and cleared up that talked-about photo with actress Nia Long.

On the business side, he confirmed he’s still signed to Cash Money/Republic while pushing for a bigger deal for his own imprint, FYB. He also shared how he repaired his relationship with Trey Songz after their issues spilled onto the internet.

Looking ahead, Jacquees promoted his Mood 2 short film and his upcoming “Us Over Them” tour alongside K Camp.

He closed on a heartfelt note, explaining how his son, Snow, has made him more responsible and mature. Fatherhood, he said, changed his whole outlook.

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