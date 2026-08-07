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Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Cam’ron and Vic Mensa are going back and forth after comments about Africa sparked an unexpected debate.

Published on August 7, 2026

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Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.
Source: GFive Cultivation / GFIVE

Cam’ron and Vic Mensa are going back and forth after comments about Africa sparked an unexpected debate.

Killa and Vic beefing in 2026 definitely wasn’t our bingo card, but here we are. The exchange started after the Dipset rapper addressed his heritage during a recent conversation.

“I’m not African, I f*ck with Africans… I’m not African, bro. [Co-host] Sen [City] went to Africa and told me people stink.”

Vic Mensa quickly responded in a video, calling Cam’ron’s remarks “ridiculously disrespectful and ignorant.” Before explaining why he disagreed, Mensa made it clear there wasn’t any personal animosity.

“I love Killa so let’s approach it empirically.”

After Vic’s response made the rounds online, it eventually reached Cam’ron, who fired back. The rapper-turned-podcaster argued that his comments had been taken out of context, saying he never claimed Africans “stink” and was simply repeating what someone else had told him.

“Yo homeboy, why is you click baiting, talking about, ‘I said the people in Africa stink,’ because I didn’t say that, I was repeating what somebody said. You click baiting and clout-chasing.”

Cam’ron then took a jab at Mensa’s Roc-A-Fella tattoo.

“I’m disappointed in you. But what do I expect in a n*gga with a Roc-a-Fella tattoo on his neck?”

Mensa had the final word in the exchange, challenging the Purple Haze rapper to take a DNA test to learn more his ancestry.

“Culturally, you resonate with America. Fine, that’s a nationality. You may have European or indigenous blood, but your ancestral origin is overwhelmingly African. Take a DNA test. You tell me what it says.”

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Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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