Divorce Drama Chronicles: Porsha Williams Scores Mansion Amid Continued Split From Simon Guobadia, Sassy Zaddy Responds

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams continues to prove it’s cheaper to keep her as she scored a million dollar settlement in the ongoing divorce proceedings against her ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

TMZ reports that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star received a seven-figure settlement against Guobadia as well as a home that they once shared. Porsha told the judge that Simon transferred ownership of the mansion into her name via a quitclaim deed. Simon also agreed to pay Porsha over $1 million for his equity on the property.

Though Porsha told the judge he’s been agreeable on their terms, Simon made sure to take to the internet to let everyone know that, despite the ruling in her favor, it is his ex-wife who’s on the losing side.

“They forgot to mention they also inherited $8,000,000 in debt & still gotta pay me,” he said in his Instagram story. “Being debt free is my biggest flex.”

Porsha also retains all rights to refinance or sell the house, in order to clear any lingering debts, without Simon’s approval. The reality TV star will also drive away from their relationship in a 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost that her ex-husband has also turned over in the divorce.

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The split between the former Mr. and Mrs. Guobadia has been fraught with tension and messiness from the very start. After 15 months of marriage, Porsha filed for divorce in 2024, just months before filming began on Season 16 of RHOA. Simon was denied an appeal of the divorce filings and even levied defamation charges against Williams, who he said sought to ruin his reputation through her version of the events that led to their split. Ultimately, it was Porsha who was granted the victory as their divorce was finalized in June 2025.

Simon was also ordered to pay Porsha $40,000 a month in spousal support for 14 months, upholding their prenup agreement. She was also allowed to stay in their home for up to 36 months with Simon fronting all of the bills and taking care of her legal fees which totaled $224,000. Troubles continued for Guobadia when he was deported back to Nigeria last year due to a “history of immigration violations” which included bank and credit card fraud.

For her part, Porsha returned to RHOA and has been giving the show life as one of the longest running members the cast. On Aug.4, Williams was the only Black housewife included on the cover of the Hollywood Reporter’s celebration of 20 years of the Housewives franchises.

In revisiting her start on Bravo, Porsha talked about her expectations before joining the cast and what she learned after being in front of the cameras.

“I thought ‘I’d never be like them, they are so messy’,” she said. “I really was a housewife so I thought I would just show a young, Black family and lift the veil and just pull the curtains back. Totally the opposite. I thought it was more produced, and then once you get behind the camera it’s like ‘oh, no, this is just me.'”

Peaches up for our girl, Porsha!

Divorce Drama Chronicles: Porsha Williams Scores Mansion Amid Continued Split From Simon Guobadia, Sassy Zaddy Responds was originally published on bossip.com