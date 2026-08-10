Trump Overhauling Website Providing Scholarships For Black Students

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

President Donald Trump has long made it known that he’s offended by any effort to remedy decades of systemic discrimination against anyone who isn’t a straight white male. When he wasn’t going on nonsensical tangents, Trump spent much of his campaign railing against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. In his latest effort to make life harder for people who don’t look like him, the Trump administration announced it would be overhauling a federally run scholarship website because it lists hundreds of scholarships for black and brown students and women.

You ever think about how absurd it is that the “protect our daughters” crowd voted for a dude found liable of sexual assault who is now using his power to make life harder for women? Truly crazy work.

According to the Washington Post, the scholarship website CareerOneStop has a feature that allows users to organize scholarships by a criteria that includes race and gender. Since taking office, Trump has been on a personal crusade against what he labels “illegal DEI.” The Trump administration has weaponized both the Education and Justice Departments to strong-arm schools into removing their DEI initiatives.

Multiple universities have stopped considering race in their admissions process, ended their DEI initiatives, and have even canceled affinity graduations and certain classes to protect their federal funding. I guess that wasn’t enough, as they’re now making it harder for Black students to even discover scholarships that are intended for them.

From the Washington Post:

Last year, the Education Department opened investigations into several universities that offered scholarships to racial minority students, including the University of Louisville’s Dawn Wilson Scholarship for “undergraduate LGBTQ+ students of color” and the Louisville Tango Festival Scholarship for “Latino/a/x and Hispanic students.” A University of Louisville spokesman said the school has addressed the issue and no longer uses race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation as factors to award scholarships.

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In addition, the Education Department previously advised colleges that they generally cannot restrict scholarships on the basis of sex, with certain exceptions.

Conservative activists have sued private entities for offering race-based scholarships or filed complaints with the IRS against nonprofits offering such aid, arguing it amounts to racial discrimination that could jeopardize the organizations’ tax-exempt status or violate laws banning discrimination in contracts.

Some funders, however, contend it’s important to preserve and advertise financial aid for historically marginalized groups.

While the scholarships on CareerOneStop are largely funded by private organizations, unions, and fraternities, the site itself is overseen by the Labor Department. Historically, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has run the site, but the Trump administration is now bringing it in-house to make the changes.

“President Trump was resoundingly elected with a clear mandate to end divisive, racist policies and restore merit and efficiency,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told the Washington Post in a statement. “The Department of Labor is bringing this particular program in-house to fix its services as this Administration continues to eliminate the DEI policies that ran rampant during the Biden Administration.”

Dude has no problem exploiting his office to enrich his family and friends, but draws the line at the federal government doing anything to help Black and brown people.

At this point, I’m not even sure how much Trump’s own base even cares about moves like this. I know I keep stressing this point, but people can’t afford groceries. Not only has the price of food gone up, but now you have to worry if the food you buy is going to make you sick. Housing is still one of the primary drivers of the cost of living crisis, wages are being far outpaced by inflation, and the job market is an actual nightmare to navigate.

There are real, tangible issues facing the everyday American, and this Cheeto is talkin’ ’bout scholarships. Not the economy, not the core issue that ostensibly won Trump a second term. Scholarships.

No wonder they’re so desperate to steal the midterms.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Claims New Witnesses Say Reflecting Pool Was Damaged By David Hearn, Because He Just Can’t Let This One Go

Law Firm With Trump Ties Receives $150M Contract To Represent Migrant Children

Trump Overhauling Website Providing Scholarships For Black Students was originally published on newsone.com