Notable Country Artists Who Have Acted In Movies
- Countless country artists have transitioned to successful acting careers, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood.
- Some country stars, like Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson, built full second careers in film and TV.
- Country music's crossover appeal has led to memorable roles in comedies, dramas, and even horror films.
Notable Country Artists Who Have Acted In Movies
Country music and Hollywood have crossed paths more often than you’d think. From outlaw legends who became Western icons to modern hitmakers popping up on primetime, plenty of Nashville’s biggest names have proven they can act just as well as they can sing.
Some built full second careers in film and TV, while others made one memorable cameo that fans still talk about.
Take a look below at a rundown of country artists who’ve made the jump to acting, along with the roles that made them memorable.
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Dolly Parton
Parton made her jump to acting in the workplace comedy 9 to 5 alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, earning a Golden Globe nomination, then followed it up with Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.
Reba McEntire
McEntire got her start in acting in the 1990 sci-fi horror-comedy Tremors, and nearly landed the role of Molly Brown in Titanic before scheduling conflicts got in the way. She went on to headline her own long-running sitcom.
Kris Kristofferson
Kristofferson starred in a string of films beginning in the early 1970s, most famously opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born, which earned him a Best Actor Golden Globe.
Dwight Yoakam
Yoakam was acting before he was even a musician, later playing memorable villains in Sling Blade, Bloodworth and Panic Room, plus a role in Wedding Crashers.
Toby Keith
Keith starred in Broken Bridges as a washed-up country artist, then wrote and starred in Beer for My Horses, based on his hit song with Willie Nelson.
LeAnn Rimes
Rimes starred in Coyote Ugly, played a role in Holiday in Your Heart based on a book she co-wrote, and later appeared on The Masked Singer, which she won.
Carrie Underwood
Underwood’s acting career took off in 2012 when she played a youth ministry leader in Soul Surfer, following an earlier guest voice spot on Sesame Street and a turn as Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music Live.
Johnny Cash
Beyond his own variety show, Cash appeared in films like A Gunfight and The Road to Nashville, along with a starring role in the 1961 film noir Five Minutes to Live.
George Strait
Best known for his lead role in the 1992 film Pure Country, playing a country superstar disillusioned with fame — a role that mirrored his real-life persona closely enough that fans still cite it as his defining screen moment.
Willie Nelson
A screen staple since the late ’70s, Nelson built a long career as a character actor in films spanning multiple genres, cementing himself as one of country music’s most prolific crossover stars alongside his music career.
Notable Country Artists Who Have Acted In Movies was originally published on hankfm.com
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