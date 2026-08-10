‘Loud & Wrong B–ch’ — Latto Obliterates Charleston White After He Calls Her A ‘Side B—ch Who Got Pregnant’ By 21 Savage

Source: Getty Latto and 21 Savage can’t seem to escape the internet’s obsession with their relationship, and this time it’s Charleston White stirring things up. The social media personality went after Latto while defending Claressa Shields amid backlash over her relationship with Papoose, arguing there’s a double standard when it comes to how the two women are treated online. In an online response, Latto wasn’t having it. According to HotNewHipHop, White pointed to the criticism Shields and Papoose have faced and asked why Latto doesn’t get the same treatment for her relationship with 21 Savage. He argued that colorism plays a role in the discrepancy, suggesting Shields wouldn’t be facing the same backlash if she had lighter skin, and used Latto as his comparison point. He didn’t stop there either, going on to claim Latto was the “side” while 21 Savage was allegedly still married. RELATED CONTENT: Lil Mama! — Latto Debuts Beautiful Baby Girl, Admits She ‘Underestimated’ Postpartum Depression Amid Premature Retirement Announcement

This isn’t the first time Latto has had to respond to speculation about 21 Savage’s marital status. As previously reported, Latto addressed the rumors directly during a Breakfast Club interview back in June, where she made clear she wasn’t going to speak on 21 Savage’s personal history for him. “That’s his story to tell,” she said at the time, adding that she and 21 Savage are simply doing what works for them regardless of what people assume. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The speculation largely centers on Keyanna Joseph, the mother of 21 Savage’s sons and the woman many fans believe he was married to. Joseph has never publicly addressed her current relationship status with 21 Savage, but she’s continued to show Latto support online, including reacting positively to Latto’s pregnancy announcement and liking posts celebrating the couple’s new daughter. On Friday, 21 entered the chat to seemingly cut the chatter and claim Latto as his “wifey” in an Instagram post.