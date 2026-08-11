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Lil Durk’s Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music In Trial

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Lil Durk’s lawyers have been working around the clock to build a strong defense for the rapper.

Published on August 11, 2026

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Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk’s lawyers have been working around the clock to build a strong defense for the rapper.

In his upcoming murder-for-hire trial, prosecutors have pushed to use Smurk’s music video for “Pissed Me Off” as part of their case.

They argue that the song and video show Durk allegedly preparing to retaliate following the killing of his close friend, King Von. Prosecutors claim these were among hints the OTF rapper gave before the alleged violence occurred.

According to court documents, Durk’s legal team pushed back, arguing that prosecutors made a number of errors in their request. The latest dispute comes after Durk’s team previously asked the court to prevent music videos from being shown as evidence during his trial.

Durk’s lawyers have outlined only two circumstances in which they would allow music videos to be presented as evidence. One would be if someone who allegedly received a reward from Durm for committing a crime appeared in the video. The second would be if the video demonstrated a relationship between Durk and one of his co-defendants.

As the trial approaches, Durk’s legal team continues to challenge the evidence prosecutors are seeking to introduce against him.

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Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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