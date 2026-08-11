Listen Live
Close
News

NBA Unveils Stacked Christmas Day Slate, Fans Online React

The NBA has already had an active offseason with blockbuster traders and now the league unveiled its stacked Christmas Day lineup.

Published on August 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Christmas Day schedule for NBA games on ABC and ESPN networks

Christmas Day is one of the most active days in the NBA with a slate of games that feature some of the league’s biggest stars. Coupled with a recent announcement of games for the October 20 season opener, the Christmas Day games are icing on the cake for hoops fans.

As shared on the NBA’s website, the slate of games for Christmas Day (December 25) is as follows:

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks (12 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Of course, the Knicks facing off with the Spurs will get a lot of attention considering how New York took down a game Spurs squad for the chip earlier this year. But it is probably a sure bet that every basketball fan in the world will tune in to the 76ers vs. Lakers matchup, considering LeBron James’ return to the Eastern Conference.

The new-look Heat with Giannis Antetokounmpo up against the Celtics, who traded away Jaylen Brown to the 76ers, will also garner interest. The Thunder, still one of the top young teams, will take on the Timberwolves and their do-it-all superstar, Anthony Edwards.

Closing out the games will be the Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic, up against Stephen Curry, who wants to prove to the league he still has something left in the tank.

Check out the analysis of the matchups here.

Photo: NBA/ABC/ESPN

NBA Unveils Stacked Christmas Day Slate, Fans Online React was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Reach Media - Syndicated| The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026 | 2025-12-26
Contests  |  The Morning Hustle

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Business Bombshells Have Entered The Villa! A Gallery Of Bag-Securing Baddies, Mogul-Minded Mavens & Dynamic Divas Who Stunned At Invest Fest 2026

4 Items
Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

The Universe Picked Its Favorites — 4 Zodiac Signs Poised For Luck, Love And Abundance On Aug. 13

10 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Here's What’s Black On Netflix In August 2026

The Morning Hustle logo and text promoting a chance to fly to Chicago for a See Ye live concert on September 3rd. Three people, likely the musical group See Ye, are shown in a black and white photo.
Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

Win a Trip to Chicago to see Ye

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close