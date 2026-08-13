Vanessa Williams’ Style Evolution: From Beauty Queen To Hollywood Icon

Source: Vanessa Williams style evolution through the years

Vanessa Williams has been serving glamour for more than four decades. From her historic Miss America reign in the 1980s to her unforgettable music career during which she delivered classics like “Save the Best for Last,” along with a few showstopping Hollywood red-carpet moments. Her style has evolved with the times while always retaining a sophisticated, feminine edge.

What makes Williams’s fashion history especially fun is the range. She has done big ’80s hair and bold color, sleek ’90s minimalism, sophisticated gowns and full-on Hollywood glamour.

Here are 10 looks that Vanessa Williams actually wore that deserve another look and why she’s become a style icon over the years.

1. The 1983 Miss America Parade Look at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Source: Tom Gates / Getty

Fresh off becoming the first Black woman to win the Miss America title, Williams appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade wearing her crown with a glamorous fur coat. The look is pure early-’80s pageant royalty, complete with voluminous hair and a bright, polished beauty look.

It is more than just a fashion moment; it captures Williams at the beginning of a historic career.

2. The Very ’80s Tap Dance Kid Look: The Tap Dance Kid opening night, 1985.

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Williams embraced the glamour of the decade at the opening night of The Tap Dance Kid. She wore her hair in an updo with a curled bang that perfectly captured the beauty trends of the mid-1980s. But the singer added a daring touch to the look with her black leather dress and a sexy lace scarf, proving that she wasn’t afraid to step outside her comfort zone when it came to her wardrobe.

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3. The Red Jacket at the Hollywood premiere of Coming to America, 1988.

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

This might be one of the most quintessential Vanessa Williams looks of the 1980s. She wore a bold red jacket with her signature voluminous curls and a matching satin-red lip during her appearance at the Coming To America premiere in 1988. The oversized hair, strong red color and coordinating makeup are basically a snapshot of late-’80s Hollywood glamour, and somehow Williams makes it look effortless.

This was also around the time she officially stepped into her music career. Williams released her debut studio album, The Right Stuff, on June 6, 1988 .

4. The Pink Scarf & Blue Jacket at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards, 1989.

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

At the 1989 Grammys, Williams went for a completely different kind of ’80s statement. She wore a vivid blue jacket with a long pink scarf and dramatic earrings. The look is especially memorable because of the color combination. Rather than keeping everything coordinated, Williams let the pink and blue contrast clang beautifully with each other.

Her hair was styled into a sleek, sculpted updo, giving the colorful outfit a sophisticated finish.

5. The White Blazer at the Another You Premiere in Los Angeles, 1991.

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

By the early ’90s, Williams’s style had become noticeably sleeker.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Another You, she wore a crisp white blazer with a coordinating top underneath. Her hair was pulled back, and the overall effect was clean, sophisticated and beautifully understated.

It is a great example of why Williams’s style has aged so well. There is nothing overly trendy about it; it is simply polished. That year, she would release her second major hit, “Save The Best For Last,” the third single from her second studio album, The Comfort Zone.

Williams recently opened up about the unlikely journey of her career-defining hit “Save the Best for Last” during an Aug. 11 appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast. The singer revealed that the now-iconic ballad was initially offered to fellow music star Bette Midler, who passed on the song, before it made its way to Barbra Streisand, who also ultimately declined.

“They gave it to Bette Midler, who passed,” Williams said. “They gave it to Streisand, and she passed. And I was, like, third one up.”

“Save the Best for Last” went on to become the album’s third single and a defining moment in Williams’ music career. The romantic ballad quickly caught on with audiences, spending five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Williams two Grammy nominations, including a nod for Record of the Year. The song remains her first — and, to date, only — No. 1 hit.

6. The Iconic Brown Versace Gown at the 1996 Academy Awards.

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

This is the one that absolutely belongs on any list of Vanessa Williams’s greatest fashion moments.

Williams attended the 1996 Oscars in a cocoa-brown sequined Versace gown with sheer lace detailing along the sides. She performed “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas that evening.

The gown had originally appeared on the Versace Fall 1996 runway, modeled by Claudia Schiffer. Williams kept her accessories minimal, carrying a matching brown clutch and wearing a sheer shawl rather than piling on jewelry.

The result was quintessential ’90s glamour, and still looks stunning decades later.

7. The Relaxed Black Look at the 2000 VH1 Music Awards.

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Not every great Vanessa Williams look requires a ball gown.

At the 2000 My VH1 Music Awards, Williams wore a black jacket over a sheer dark top, a maroon leather skirt and paired it with loose, softly styled hair and glossy makeup. The look was relaxed compared with her formal red carpet attire, but still incredibly polished.

It is a reminder that Williams can make a relatively simple outfit look glamorous simply through styling.

8. The White-and-Pink Tony Awards Gown at the 2002 Tony Awards.

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Williams looked beautiful at the 2002 Tony Awards in a fitted white gown covered with delicate pink floral details. She added turquoise jewelry, including striking earrings and a bracelet, which created a gorgeous contrast against the white-and-pink dress.

Fashion publications have also highlighted the gown as one of the memorable Tony Awards dresses of the era. This is one of those looks that feels unmistakably early-2000s while still looking incredibly elegant.

9. The Teal One-Shoulder Gown at the 2007 Tony Awards.

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Five years after her white-and-pink Tony Awards appearance, Williams went in a completely different direction.

She arrived in a striking teal satin gown featuring a single black-embellished strap crossing over the shoulder. She finished the look with a metallic clutch, earrings and an elegant updo.

The saturated teal color was a fantastic choice. It made the gown stand out without relying on excessive embellishment.

10. The Blue Dress during her Valley Performing Arts Center show in 2015.

Source: Jeff Golden / Getty

Here’s another showstopper. In 2015, Vanessa Williams proved once again that she knows exactly how to make a statement in blue. While performing at the Valley Performing Arts Center on Jan. 16, 2015, in Northridge, California, the celeb looked radiant in a striking blue dress that perfectly complemented her glamorous stage presence, complete with a chunky black belt for added statement.

It was romantic, glamorous and wonderfully dramatic- the perfect wardrobe choice.

11. That beautiful baby blue gown during the USTA Opening Night Gala, 2015.

Source: Noam Galai/WireImage / Getty

Later that summer, she brought the same sophisticated sensibility to the red carpet at the USTA Opening Night Gala in New York City, where she stepped out in a heavenly baby-blue gown that elegantly skimmed her frame. Both looks showcased her affinity for feminine silhouettes and flattering shades, while striking that signature balance between classic elegance and modern glamour.



12. That glamorous floral gown for the 2025 anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

A decade later, Williams’ love of glamorous gowns was still going strong. In 2025, she attended an after-party celebrating the first anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical in London wearing a stunning blue-and-white floral gown that felt both romantic and regal. Williams stars as the fierce Miranda Priestley in the theatrical play.

The elegant print, figure-flattering silhouette and dramatic train gave the look plenty of red-carpet impact, while the soft blue tones kept it decidedly feminine. It was yet another example of how Williams has continued to evolve her style over the years without losing the polished, sophisticated glamour that has long been her signature.

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Vanessa Williams’ Style Evolution: From Beauty Queen To Hollywood Icon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com