15 Greatest Black TV Theme Songs of All Time

Source: Netflix / Netflix Netflix just dropped the news that the vocal bible herself, Brandy Norwood, is lending her legendary pipes to a new rendition of the A Different World theme. Get ready to feel that HBCU spirit when it hits the streaming giant on September 24. The Cinderella star told TUDUM, “Singing this iconic theme song for A Different World means everything to me. It was one of those shows that I had to watch every time it came on. I remember the song and how it made me feel.”

This made us think about the iconic theme songs that made us feel deeply. From “Movin’ on Up” to the streets of Bel-Air, Black TV theme songs have done more than open shows. They have celebrated culture, reflected changing times, and created unforgettable moments that continue to unite generations through music.

1. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996) Performed by: DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Arguably the most iconic TV theme song ever. There may be no TV theme song more universally known. Will Smith turned the show’s premise into a rap that became a pop culture phenomenon. Even people who never watched the series can recite the opening.

2. Good Times (1974-1979) Performed by: Jim Gilstrap and Blinky Williams

With its gospel-infused optimism and memorable refrain, “Good Times” captured the resilience of a working-class Black family in Chicago.

3. The Jeffersons (1975-1985) Performed by: Ja’Net DuBois and Jeff Barry

We all wanted a deluxe apartment in the sky! “Movin’ on up” became the ultimate anthem of Black upward mobility and aspiration. There are few TV theme songs that are as instantly recognizable and culturally significant.



4. A Different World (1987-1993) Performed by: Phoebe Snow (original version)

The jazzy, soulful opener evolved throughout the show’s run and perfectly reflected the energy of HBCU life. We categorize this as the soundtrack to Black excellence and college culture.



5. Soul Train (1971-2006) Theme: “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia)” by MFSB featuring The Three Degrees

The opening music became synonymous with Black music, dance, and style across generations. No matter where you were, your granny’s house or your own house, you knew what time it was. It was more than a theme song; it was the sound of a cultural movement.

6. Sanford and Son (1972-1977)

Theme: “The Streetbeater” by Quincy Jones

Something about hearing this in the middle of the night because you left the tv on just feel so nostalgic. It is undeniably an instrumental masterpiece that remains instantly recognizable from the first note. Somehow, Quincy Jones turned a comedy intro into a timeless groove.

7. Martin (1992-1997) Performed by: Martin Lawrence and others (various versions)

“How yall doing!?” gives pure 1990s Black sitcom energy. The energetic hip-hop-inspired opening matched the show’s fast-paced humor and urban edge. No one did it like Martin Lawrence.



8. Living Single (1993-1998)

Performed by: Queen Latifah

In a 90s kinda world, I am absolutely glad I got my girls. Queen Latifah’s empowering theme captured friendship, independence, and Black professional life in Brooklyn. It was the perfect celebration of Black women and community. Not to mention, we all attempted that high kick at the end.

9. The Proud Family (2001-2005)

Performed by: Solange featuring Destiny’s Child

I am going to go ahead and say that this is one of the strongest animated series themes ever created. What’s better than a Disney theme song with serious R&B credibility?

10. In Living Color (1990-1994) Performed by: Heavy D & The Boyz

What’s a legendary theme song list without the sound of television pushing boundaries? The funky, high-energy intro reflected the show’s groundbreaking comedy and creativity.

12. Moesha (1996-2001) Performed by: Brandy

Growing up means you realize Moesha was actually the problem. However, Brandy‘s smooth vocals helped define teen television in the late 1990s. I am talking peak Black teen-pop nostalgia.

13. Family Matters (1989-1998) Performed by: Jesse Frederick

Though not a predominantly Black production behind the scenes, the Winslow family’s theme evoked warmth, love, and family values. It goes down as one of the most beloved sitcom themes of the era, with social media using the sound for fun trends.

14. Girlfriends (2000-2008) Performed by: Angie Stone

The soulful opening perfectly complemented the show’s focus on friendship, success, and sisterhood. We deem this the grown-up anthem for a generation of Black women.