Everything You Missed at the Indiana State Fair With The Morning Hustle and Busta Rhymes

1. The Morning Hustle Crew Touched Down in Indy The Morning Hustle officially pulled up to Indianapolis! Lore’l, Kyle Santillian and Alton Walker checked in from the Indiana State Fair ahead of the Busta Rhymes concert and got their first taste of everything happening around the fairgrounds. It was only the beginning of a full Morning Hustle takeover in Indy.

2. The Morning Hustle Checked In With HOT 100.9 Before the concert started, The Morning Hustle crew linked up with HOT 100.9 as everyone got ready for a huge night at the fair. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The nationally syndicated morning show brought its energy straight to Indy, with Lore’l, Kyle and Alton tapping in throughout the evening before heading to the stage.

3. Karen Vaughn Got the Crowd Ready for Busta Rhymes Karen Vaughn was outside too! Before the show, Karen checked in from the Indiana State Fair as the crowd started filling up around the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. With Busta Rhymes only moments away, the energy around the fairgrounds was building fast.

4. Lore’l Tapped In Before Busta Hit the Stage Lore’l checked in as Indy waited for Busta Rhymes to take the stage. The Morning Hustle co-host joined the action from the fairgrounds and gave everyone who couldn’t make it out a look at what was happening before the show.

5. Kyle Santillian Was Outside With Indy Kyle Santillian was outside too, checking in from the Indiana State Fair ahead of the concert. With thousands of people making their way around the fairgrounds and getting ready for Busta Rhymes, Kyle and The Morning Hustle crew were right in the middle of the action.

6. Alton Walker Was Having a Ball at the Fair You already know Alton Walker was going to bring the laughs. Before the concert kicked off, Alton had some fun around the Indiana State Fair and gave Indy a little taste of the personality listeners hear every morning on The Morning Hustle.

7. The Morning Hustle Introduced Busta Rhymes Then it was time for the main event. Lore’l, Kyle Santillian and Alton Walker hit the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage and helped introduce Busta Rhymes to the Indiana State Fair crowd. Once Busta stepped onstage, it was on.

8. Busta Rhymes Took Over the Indiana State Fair Busta Rhymes wasted no time reminding Indianapolis why he’s considered one of hip hop’s greatest performers. From the second he hit the stage, Busta brought his signature energy and commanding stage presence while taking fans through different eras of his career.

9. Busta Took It Back With “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” Of course, Busta had to take Indy back to one of the records that helped make him a hip hop icon. When “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” dropped, the Indiana State Fair crowd got a live reminder of just how deep Busta’s catalog goes.

10. Busta Had Indy Remembering His Hits With Missy Elliott The throwbacks kept coming as Busta performed one of his collaborations with fellow hip hop legend Missy Elliott. For longtime fans in the crowd, this was definitely one of those “you remember this one?” moments.

11. You Know Busta Had to Do “Look at Me Now” There was absolutely no way Busta Rhymes could leave the stage without this one. When “Look at Me Now” came on, Busta launched into the rapid fire verse that became one of the most recognizable moments of the 2011 hit. Hearing him perform it live more than a decade later? Yeah, Indy was ready.