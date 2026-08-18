2026 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Winners: See the Full List

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The 41st annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated gospel music’s biggest names Saturday, Aug. 15, in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Darrel Walls and Lisa Knowles-Smith among the night’s biggest winners.

Walls won artist of the year and contemporary male artist of the year for his album “Heart of Mine.” Knowles-Smith collected five awards, including Albertina Walker female artist of the year, song of the year and multiple honors for “Revival: Live in Dallas,” her project with The Brown Singers.

Related | Praise 102.5 Named Top Market of the Year at the 2026 Stellar Awards

Jonathan McReynolds, John P. Kee, Jekalyn Carr and Vincent Bohanan & SOV also had multiple wins. Bohanan & SOV’s “Live in New York” won album of the year and contemporary choir of the year, while the choir also shared the choir of the year honor with JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise.

Hosted by Kirk Franklin, the ceremony was taped at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The show is scheduled to premiere on The Stellar Network on Aug. 29 and receive its national cable premiere on BET on Aug. 30.

Here is the complete list of 2026 Stellar Gospel Music Awards winners.

1. Artist of the Year

Winner: Darrel Walls, “Heart of Mine”

2. Song of the Year

Winner: “Promises (Live)” — Alescia Knowles-Smith

3. Male Artist of the Year

Winner: Jonathan McReynolds, “Still (Live)” featuring Jamal Roberts

4. Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year

Winner: Lisa Knowles Smith, “Revival: Live in Dallas”

5. Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

Winner: Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers, “Revival: Live in Dallas”

6. New Artist of the Year

Winner: Ablaze, “Ablaze”

7. Album of the Year

Winner: Vincent Bohanan & SOV, “Live in New York”

8. Choir of the Year

Winners: JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, “The Live Reunion: Washington, DC,” and Vincent Bohanan & SOV, “Live in New York”

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9. Producer of the Year

Winner: Alescia Knowles-Smith & Frederick Perry, “Revival: Live in Dallas”

10. Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

Winner: Jonathan McReynolds featuring Jamal Roberts, “Still (Live)”

11. Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

Winner: Brandon Camphor & One Way, “In Christ Alone”

12. Contemporary Male Artist of the Year

Winner: Darrel Walls, “Heart of Mine”

13. Traditional Male Artist of the Year

Winner: John P. Kee, “Throwback: An Evening With John P. Kee Part I”

14. Contemporary Female Artist of the Year

Winner: Erica Campbell, “Trust and Obey – London”

15. Traditional Female Artist of the Year

Winner: Blanche McAllister-Dykes, “Words”

16. Contemporary Album of the Year

Winner: Sensere, “Fred Hammond Presents Sensere: The Soul of Future Worship Vol. II”

17. Traditional Album of the Year

Winner: Jekalyn Carr, “Jekalyn X The Legends”

18. Urban Single or Performance of the Year

Winner: Adia featuring Erica Campbell, “On the Way Remix”

19. Music Video of the Year

Winner: Deitrick Haddon, “Find Jesus”

20. Traditional Choir of the Year

Winner: John P. Kee & New Life, “Throwback: An Evening With John P. Kee Part I”

21. Contemporary Choir of the Year

Winner: Vincent Bohanan & SOV, “Live in New York”

22. Traditional Artist of the Year

Winner: Jekalyn Carr, “Jekalyn X The Legends”

23. Special Event Album of the Year

Winner: Bishop S.Y. Younger, “Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents: Almost Home – A Ramp Record With Friends”

24. Rap/Hip-Hop Gospel Album of the Year

Winner: Lecrae, “Reconstruction”

25. Youth Project of the Year

Winner: Pure N Heart, “Alphaeus Anderson Presents Pure N Heart Celebrate Jesus 20yrs”

26. Quartet of the Year

Winner: Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers, “Revival: Live in Dallas”

27. Recorded Music Packaging of the Year

Winner: PJ Morton, “Heart of Mine”

28. Praise and Worship Album of the Year

Winner: Todd Dulaney, “Promises”

29. Praise and Worship Song of the Year

Winner: Jovonta Patton, “Your Name”

30. Rap/Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Winner: JustCordell, “Movin”

31. HBCU Choir of the Year

Winner: The Fort Valley State University Choir featuring Loren Michelle & Tiffany Boone

Gospel Radio of the Year Winners

Top Market of the Year

Winner: WPZE Praise 102.5 — Atlanta

Medium Market of the Year

Winner: WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio — Wilmington

Small Market of the Year

Winner: WWDA FM 101.9 — Clarksville

Internet Station of the Year

Winner: WTRC Praise 98.3

Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year

Winner: “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” — Erica Campbell with Arlen “Griff” Griffin & Cheryl Jackson

Gospel Announcer of the Year

Winner: Trey Nickelson — WBZF-FM, Glory 98.5

The night’s biggest winners

Knowles-Smith emerged as the ceremony’s top winner with five trophies, including song of the year for “Promises (Live).” Her other wins came for Albertina Walker female artist of the year, duo/chorus group of the year and quartet of the year with The Brown Singers, as well as producer of the year with Frederick Perry.

Walls followed with two wins for “Heart of Mine,” taking both artist of the year and contemporary male artist of the year. Bohanan & SOV also earned three competitive awards, including album of the year and contemporary choir of the year, while sharing the choir of the year trophy with JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise.

Beyond the competitive categories, Tasha Cobbs Leonard received the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, while Pastor Mike Jr. was honored with the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award.

2026 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Winners: See the Full List was originally published on thelightnc.com