Kanye West Eras Ranked Based On His Album Releases
Kanye West Fans Keep Ranking His Eras Based On His Album Releases & Here’s How We See It
Kanye West has never been an artist who lets fans agree on anything for too long. From reinventing the sound of Hip-Hop to turning album rollouts into full-scale cultural events, Ye has built a catalog that practically invites debate. Now, fans are putting his eras head to head. Check out his eras ranked based on his album releases and how we see it inside.
In a since-deleted post on X, Kanye declared that Ye is “waaaay better” than My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Naturally, the internet had thoughts. As reported by HipHopDX, fans were quick to push back, with one poll reportedly giving My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy more than 78 percent of the vote.
And honestly, we get why.
Ye is one of Kanye’s most complicated projects. Released in 2018, the seven song album feels intimate, unfinished and deeply tied to the personal chaos surrounding its creation. “Ghost Town” remains a standout, but compared with the cinematic ambition of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, it is understandable why fans place the latter higher.
That conversation becomes even more interesting when you look at how Kanye’s albums represent different eras of his artistry. The College Dropout introduced a hungry, relatable Kanye who challenged what a rapper was supposed to talk about. Graduation transformed him into a stadium level superstar. 808s & Heartbreak changed the emotional language of Hip-Hop, while Yeezus pushed experimentation to an abrasive extreme.
Then came My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, the album that many consider his definitive masterpiece.
Complex has similarly placed My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy at the top of its Kanye catalog, followed by Graduation, Watch the Throne and Yeezus. Its ranking also places Ye toward the bottom, alongside more divisive releases like Jesus Is King, Vultures 1, Vultures 2 and Donda 2.
But fans are not simply arguing about albums. They are arguing about eras.
Across social media, listeners and fans continue to debate which version of Kanye was truly unmatched.
And maybe that is the point. Kanye’s catalog is so expansive that there is no universal answer. There is only the era that spoke to you most.
Looking at fan conversations, social media debates and longstanding critical rankings, some eras clearly stand above the rest. Here’s how we see Kanye’s best eras, based on the albums that defined them.
Kanye’s Eras Ranked
1. The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Era (2009–2011)
Albums: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Watch the Throne
This is the era that feels almost impossible to recreate. After the Taylor Swift VMA controversy and a period of public exile, Kanye disappeared and came back with arguably his most ambitious body of work.
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy remains the consensus favorite among critics, while Watch the Throne proved Kanye could create blockbuster rap without sacrificing his artistic ambition. From “Runaway” to “Otis” and “N****s in Paris,” this was Kanye operating at maximum capacity.
2. The Graduation Era (2005–2007)
Albums: Late Registration, Graduation
This was Kanye before everything became complicated. He was ambitious, hungry and becoming one of the biggest artists in the world.
Late Registration showed his growth as a producer and songwriter, while Graduation transformed that ambition into stadium-sized rap. The era gave us “Gold Digger,” “Touch the Sky,” “Stronger,” “Good Life” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”
It was the moment Kanye stopped looking like the future and officially became the present.
3. The College Era 2004–2005
Album: The College Dropout
Before Kanye became Yeezus, Ye or whatever version of himself he was introducing at the time, he was simply the guy who wanted to rap.
The College Dropout changed what a mainstream rapper was allowed to talk about. College, family, faith, money, insecurity and ambition all lived on the same album.
Critics still regard it as one of Hip-Hop’s defining debuts, and fans continue to find pieces of themselves in it.
4. The Yeezus Era 2013–2014
Album: Yeezus
If The College Dropout asked Hip-Hop to accept Kanye, Yeezus dared Hip-Hop to reject him.
The abrasive production, industrial sounds and intentionally uncomfortable lyrics divided fans immediately. But that was the point. Kanye was no longer interested in making everyone comfortable.
Songs like “Black Skinhead,” “New Slaves” and “Bound 2” made the era impossible to ignore. Love it or hate it, Yeezus remains one of his most influential creative swings.
5. The 808s & Heartbreak Era (2008–2009)
Album: 808s & Heartbreak
Kanye singing about heartbreak over Auto-Tune and electronic production sounded like a career-ending decision at the time.
Instead, it became one of his most influential.
808s & Heartbreak opened the door to an entirely new emotional language in Hip-Hop and pop-rap. Its influence can be heard throughout the work of artists who came after him, particularly Drake.
Even Kanye himself has acknowledged that the album fundamentally changed the sound of radio.
6. The Wyoming Era (2018)
Albums: Ye, Kids See Ghosts
This was Kanye at his most experimental and unpredictable. The Wyoming sessions produced a series of seven-song projects, including Ye and his collaboration with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts.
The era was messy, but Kids See Ghosts gave fans one of the decade’s most celebrated Kanye collaborations. “Reborn” and “Cudi Montage” remain standouts.
Interestingly, this is also the era that sparked one of Kanye’s biggest fan arguments: Ye or My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy?
Kanye himself chose Ye. The internet, unsurprisingly, had thoughts.
7. The Donda Era (2021)
Album: Donda
The Donda era was less about a traditional album rollout and more about Kanye turning the entire release into an event.
Three listening parties, a temporary home inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium and constant changes to the tracklist made fans feel like they were watching the album being built in real time.
The final project was far from perfect, but songs like “Off the Grid,” “Hurricane” and “Believe What I Say” reminded everyone why Kanye’s highs are still so high.
8. The Vultures Era (2023–2024)
Albums: Vultures 1, Vultures 2
The Vultures era is harder to rank because the music exists alongside one of the most controversial periods of Kanye’s public life.
Still, Vultures 1 showed that Kanye could still create moments of undeniable energy, particularly alongside Ty Dolla $ign. “Carnival,” “Burn” and “Talking” became some of the project’s biggest conversation starters.
Whether this era eventually earns classic status is still up for debate.
If we’re judging by critical consensus and fan nostalgia, the top three are pretty clear: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Graduation and The College Dropout.
But that’s what makes ranking Kanye eras so much fun. His best era isn’t necessarily the same thing as his most influential era.
The College Era changed the conversation. 808s changed the sound. Graduation changed the scale. Yeezus changed the rules. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy perfected the chaos.
And somehow, we’re still arguing about it.
RELATED: Kanye West Declares “I’m Off My Meds” In New Doc ‘In Whose Name?,’ Kim Kardashian Seen in Tears
Kanye West Fans Keep Ranking His Eras Based On His Album Releases & Here’s How We See It was originally published on globalgrind.com
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