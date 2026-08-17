Listen Live
Close
News

Ebro Bigs Up Tyga, Internet Gangs Up On Him

Ebro seemingly defended Tyga, whose latest LP is getting panned, stating that the rapper has had more hits than reported.

Published on August 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Previews - Thursday February 5th

Ebro isn’t one to shrink behind the microphone and often offers strong opinions regarding the music industry at large. In his latest comments that caused a stir, Ebro seemingly defended Tyga, saying the West Coast rapper has notched a hit for 15 years straight.

Ebro was speaking with his Rap Life Review show cohorts when the topic turned to Tyga. After being humorously called out for placing the “Taste” rapper on his personal Mt. Rushmore, the former Hot 97 host fired back to explain his position.

“Tyga…for the last 15 [years] has had a super smash, or some influence on a super smash every year,” he said with confidence.

The segment overall was zeroing in on the use of AI in music, which just landed Tyga in the crosshairs of music fans and critics alike for using the technology on his latest album, $tarface.

As the episode rolls on, Ebro refused to recant the statement, challenging his co-hosts to look up the stats. Well, the Internet did just that, specifically on X, and they’ve been pretty harsh with their responses.

We’ve got a few of them listed below.

The 7:20-minute mark is where the Tyga talk starts.

Photo: Getty

Ebro Bigs Up Tyga, Internet Gangs Up On Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
4 Items
Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

The Universe Picked Its Favorites — 4 Zodiac Signs Poised For Luck, Love And Abundance On Aug. 13

28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Business Bombshells Have Entered The Villa! A Gallery Of Bag-Securing Baddies, Mogul-Minded Mavens & Dynamic Divas Who Stunned At Invest Fest 2026

33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations (2026)

11 Items
Local  |  J. Bachelor

10 Hot Boys Songs We Wanna Hear on the No Limit & Cash Money Tour

10 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Here's What’s Black On Netflix In August 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close