Sasha Obama & Megan Thee Stallion Spotted Hanging Out
Hot Girl Homegirls: Sources Say ‘Similarly Sassy’ Sasha Obama & Megan Thee Stallion Hung Out On Martha’s Vineyard Like Good Girlfriends
Sasha Obama and Megan Thee Stallion may have just given us an unexpected new friendship to watch.
According to Page Six, a source spotted Sasha, the 25-year-old daughter of former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, hanging out with 31-year-old Megan Thee Stallion at Sand Bar & Grille on Martha’s Vineyard. And judging by the eyewitness account, the two weren’t exactly giving “just met” energy. The pair were reportedly “looking like besties” and hot girl homegirls, according to the outlet.
Michelle Obama told Megan Thee Stallion that she and her daughter Sasha shared “similar sass levels” during their recent interview on IMO.
Megan Thee Stallion was featured on Barack Obama’s 2020 playlist, which Sasha helped the former president create.
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Hot Girl Homegirls: Sources Say ‘Similarly Sassy’ Sasha Obama & Megan Thee Stallion Hung Out On Martha’s Vineyard Like Good Girlfriends was originally published on bossip.com
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