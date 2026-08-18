Hayden Panettiere’s Most Iconic Roles
- Panettiere's breakout role as Sheryl Yoast in 'Remember the Titans' earned her a Young Artist Award.
From a football-loving kid in Remember the Titans to a supernatural cheerleader, country music star and horror movie survivor, Hayden Panettiere spent decades giving audiences characters they could not forget. The Black community mourns the loss especially, saying Panettiere would absolutely be invited to the cookout. Check out her most iconic roles inside.
Vogue notes that Panettiere’s career began before she could even walk. She appeared in a commercial at just 11 months old and spent the next three decades becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young stars. Her resume crossed generations and genres, taking her from Disney classics and nostalgic teen movies to prestige television and major horror franchises.
Following news of Panettiere’s death at 36, fans have been revisiting the performances that made her such a beloved presence onscreen. The Hollywood Reporter shared that social media has been filled with tributes from viewers remembering the characters they grew up watching, from the cheerleading world of Bring It On to the ice rink in Ice Princess.
For the culture, Panettiere has meant so much. Some fans are saying the actress and entertainer would have definitely been invited to the cookout. One user shared, “I don’t know how to explain it, but Hayden Panettiere meant something to the Black community.”
Other social media users shared their loving memories of the beloved actress and her iconic roles:
Panettiere’s breakout role was iconic for the Black community:
Scroll below for some of Hayden Panettiere’s most iconic roles.
Hayden Panettiere’s Iconic Roles
Sheryl Yoast — Remember the Titans
At just 11 years old, Panettiere held her own alongside Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans. She played Sheryl Yoast, the football obsessed daughter of Coach Bill Yoast. The performance earned her a Young Artist Award, and Panettiere later called the film her favorite acting experience.
Princess Dot — A Bug’s Life
Before she became a teen star, Panettiere was already making her mark with Disney and Pixar. At nine years old, she voiced Princess Dot in A Bug’s Life, earning a Grammy nomination for the film’s read along companion.
Britney Allen — Bring It On: All or Nothing
For the 2000s generation, Panettiere was Britney Allen. In Bring It On: All or Nothing, she played a privileged cheerleader whose life changes after her family moves to a more diverse Los Angeles neighborhood. The film also featured Solange Knowles and Rihanna, making it a nostalgic favorite that still gets plenty of love online.
Gen — Ice Princess
Panettiere traded pom poms for figure skates in Ice Princess, playing competitive skater Gen alongside Michelle Trachtenberg. Although the film underperformed at the box office, it developed a cult following and remains a beloved early 2000s Disney classic.
Claire Bennet — Heroes
Then came Claire Bennet. The regenerating cheerleader made Panettiere a household name and turned “Save the cheerleader, save the world” into one of television’s most memorable catchphrases.
Kirby Reed — Scream
Panettiere brought her talents to horror as Kirby Reed in Scream 4, later returning as an FBI agent in Scream VI. Her character became one of the franchise’s most beloved survivors.
Juliette Barnes — Nashville
On Nashville, Panettiere showed audiences a more mature side of her talent as Juliette Barnes, an ambitious country singer determined to take the throne. The role earned her two Golden Globe nominations and became one of the defining performances of her career.
From the cheerleading mat to the recording studio, Panettiere gave audiences characters that became part of their own memories. She did not just grow up in front of us. For many fans, she grew up alongside us.
RELATED: Hayden Panettiere: Every Movie, TV and Voice Role She Ever Had
Hayden Panettiere’s Most Iconic Roles was originally published on globalgrind.com
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