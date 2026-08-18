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Phaedra Parks Confronted By Pinky Cole Over Alleged Bravo Tip

‘Significant Device’ Drama: Pinky Cole Confronted Phaedra Parks For Calling Bravo Higher-Ups On Her, Here’s What Allegedly Happened

On the 'RHOA' Reunion Sunday, Pinky Cole, founder of Slutty Vegan, clashed with Phaedra Parks due to rumors that she told Bravo execs Cole needed a 'significant device' for security.

Published on August 18, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
  • Pinky claims Phaedra told Bravo about her 'significant device' comment, which referred to a gun, but was not a threat.
  • This is not the first time #RHOA has navigated a firearm-related controversy, with a similar incident involving Brit Eady last season.
(left - right) Pinky Cole, Phaedra Parks
Source: Photo Credit Clifton Prescod, Jocelyn Presco/Bravo

The tension between Pinky Cole and Phaedra Parks reached another level during part two of the #RHOA Reunion as Pinky confronted Phaedra over an alleged tip to Bravo executives about a private conversation they had earlier in the season. At the center of the controversy is a comment Pinky allegedly made off-camera about potentially needing a “significant device” for protection, which she believes Phaedra relayed to Bravo higher-ups. Pinky, however, has maintained that she never made the comment.

Now, more details about what allegedly happened have surfaced.

So, what exactly does “significant device” mean?

According to a source who spoke with TMZ, the phrase “significant device” was referring to a gun. The source also clarified that Pinky was never in possession of a firearm while filming #RHOA. Instead, the comment allegedly came up during a private, off-camera conversation with Phaedra about Pinky wanting protection for herself and was not meant as a threat toward anyone.

Bravo apparently became aware of the conversation, and when the issue resurfaced during the reunion, it was presented in a much more “safe for TV” way. Production reportedly had the cast keep their language vague and avoid using the word “gun” on camera.

And just like that, “significant device” became part of the #RHOA reunion vocabulary.

Pinky explained that she never confronted Phaedra about the situation at the time because she was still new to the group. Still, she clearly hadn’t forgotten about it and made it clear that she wasn’t going to let anyone “play with” her “character.”

Four women in glamorous dresses sitting on a couch in front of a castle-like building.
Source: Clifton Prescod/ Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Phaedra denied informing Bravo executives about the conversation, while Andy Cohen also denied receiving a call from Phaedra regarding the situation. But the reunion drama didn’t begin there.

The showdown between Pinky and Phaedra escalated after #RHOA star Kelli Potter admitted to helping spread a rumor that Pinky ate meat, something Pinky believed Phaedra had originally started.

Once Kelli admitted that she was responsible for spreading the gossip, Phaedra wanted Pinky to apologize. Pinky, however, wasn’t willing to do so, largely because she believed Phaedra had allegedly tattled to Bravo higher-ups about their private conversation.

Bravo Has Been Here Before; Remember Brit Eady?

RELATED CONTENT: Kenya Moore Spills #RHOA Tea In Her Own ‘Moore Confessionals,’ Claims Bravo Canceled Reunion Invite & Deleted Brit Eady’s Alleged Threats

SEE ALSO

‘Significant Device’ Drama: Pinky Cole Confronted Phaedra Parks For Calling Bravo Higher-Ups On Her, Here’s What Allegedly Happened was originally published on bossip.com

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