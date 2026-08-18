J. Cole Gives Cleveland One Of His Most Vulnerable Performances From The Fall-Off Tour

Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Tour made its stop in Cleveland, and the night got emotional.

Jermaine ran through several fan-favorite records from his latest project, including “Two Six” and WHO TF IZ U.” However, the highlight of the night came when Cole tapped back int his 2014 Forest Hill Drive bag and performer “Love Yourz.”

The moment took an emotional turn when the Fayetteville MC became visibly overwhelmed and began to tear up while performing the track.

Concertgoers told Hip-Hop Wired that the performance felt like J. Cole for the first time all over again.

“The stadium lights went blue and the instrumental played, immediately every fan in the building started to scream . Cole began to sing ‘no such thing as life that’s better than yours,’ and in that moment it felt like hearing your favorite song again for the first time . He said ‘this is the realest sh*t I ever wrote.’ The whole Rocket Mortgage Stadium sang along word for word, bar for bar, memory by memory. “

Another attendee highlighted the moment Cole became emotional, describing it as one of the most vulnerable performances they’ve seen from the rapper.

“Cole was overwhelmed with emotion, began to cry. I think this was the best , most vulnerable performance I’ve ever seen from him . It reminded me of why Cole is my favorite artist of all time. He isn’t afraid to be vulnerable with his fans , he appreciates the life he’s built for himself through us & his gift . I’ll never forget that moment.”