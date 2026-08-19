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These U.S. States Will Pay You Up To $23,000 To Relocate

These States Will Pay You Up To $23,000 To Relocate

Looking for a fresh start? These 5 U.S. destinations will pay you to relocate, with incentives worth up to $23,000 in cash, perks and more.

Published on August 19, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
  • Certain US states offer monetary incentives to relocate, ranging from $8,000 to $23,000 in cash and other benefits.
  • Eligibility often requires being a remote worker, earning a minimum income, and living outside the state before the move.
  • Alaska's Permanent Fund Dividend provides an annual payment to residents, reaching $1,000 in 2025.
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When people think about moving, there are many things to consider, the primary ones being affordability and career options, family proximity, and whether it’s an ideal lifestyle for them.

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Certain places will actually pay you to move there, with five of the top destinations with monetary relocation incentives being in the United States, from West Virginia to Alaska and beyond. Some of these places offer only cash, while others give you a whole package combined with discounts and other perks in addition to cash.

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Here are the top 5 states in the U.S that will pay you to relocate there.

West Virginia

The highest-paying relocation compensation comes from the Ascend West Virginia program; according to a study, this program is worth $23,000. This includes $12,000 in cash, a free coworking space, outdoor gear rentals, and other perks. With this package, you must be 18 or older and have a full-time remote job.

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Noblesville, Indiana

Next up is Noblesville, Indiana, with compensation just over $15,000, which uses the MakeMyMove program. Their relocation package includes a $5,000 grant, a $500 health and wellness stipend, restaurant gift cards, a membership to a co-working space, and more.

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Tulsa, Oklahoma

Remote workers in Oklahoma can receive just over $10,000 if they relocate to the city of Tulsa for at least one year through the Tulsa Remote program. To be eligible for this program, you must have a full-time remote job outside of Oklahoma, be at least 18, be authorized to work in the United States, and be located in Tulsa within 12 months after your approval. Applicants are also required to live outside of Oklahoma for a year before applying.

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Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky

In Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky, you can receive a package valued at $8,000, which includes $5,000 in cash, a monthly gift card of a dozen locally sourced eggs, a YMCA membership, a family pass to all Graves County high school home sporting events for the year, tickets to the purchase players performing arts theater, and more. This program also goes through MakeMyMove; to qualify, you must also be a remote worker, earn at least $60,000 per year, and be a resident outside of Kentucky before the move.

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ALASKA

The Alaskan Permanent Fund Dividend: residents who have lived in the state for an entire calendar year and meet all other requirements are eligible to receive a payment from the investment earnings of mineral royalties. The number is based on the eligible Alaskan applicants in a dividend year and a half of the statutory net income averaged over the five most recent fiscal years.” In 2025, the Permanent Fund payment was ​​$ 1,000 according to the Alaska Beacon.

These States Will Pay You Up To $23,000 To Relocate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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