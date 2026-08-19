What We Need to Know: A Historic Win, a Missing Grandmother, and a Fight for Our Kids

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Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know with the stories shaping our lives right now. From the ballot box to the courtroom, here’s what our community needs to keep front and center this week.

Byron Donalds Wins Florida GOP Nomination, Eyes a Historic First

Byron Donalds, an African American Republican, secured his party’s nomination for Florida governor Tuesday night. He defeated several well-known rivals with the backing of President Trump, and now enters November as the expected favorite. If he wins, Donalds would make history as the first Black governor of any Southern U.S. state — a milestone that carries deep weight for our community, regardless of where you land politically. His Democratic opponent, David Jolly, a former Republican himself, faces a tough climb in a state where the GOP has dominated statewide races for decades. Throughout his campaign, Donalds zeroed in on kitchen-table concerns: affordability, property taxes, and rising insurance costs. He also drew sharp contrasts with Jolly on transgender rights and other cultural issues. However you feel about his platform, this race deserves your attention and your vote.