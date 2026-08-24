Dallas Murder-For-Hire Trial Begins Over Rapper Mo3’s Death

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Monday August 24, jury selection begins in a high- profile murder case in Dallas involving a deadly feud between rival rappers. In 2020, rapper Mo3 was shot to death in Dallas on Interstate 35. Prosecutors are alleging the shooting was a part of a murder for hire plot.

Mo3’s real name, Melvin Noble, was gunned down in the middle of the busy interstate. This deadly shooting shocked the local hip-hop community. Prosecutors are saying that this hit was not random; they believe noble aka mo3 was targeted by another Dallas rapper, Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, due to their long-running feud at the time.

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Conway, aka Yella Beezy, is accused of orchestrating the killing and hiring kewon white to carry it out; however, he has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denies his involvement. The alleged murder for hire suspect is already serving time for an unrelated gun charge and is now facing capital murder for Mo3’s death.

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Devin brown, a third defendant, is also being charged with capital murder. Prosecutors said he was in the car with white ad was seen in surveillance video walking up on Noble while wearing a ski mask.

Jury selection begins on Monday, August 24, in whites case; attorneys hope to select 12 jurors from a pool of 77 prospective jurors.

The trial is expected to be streamed live once opening statements and testimonies begin Tuesday or Wednesday. A big question going into the trial is what role rap lyrics will play in this case.

A judge has allowed some of Yella Beezy’s lyrics to be presented as evidence, including his lyrics about his feud with Mo3.

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During a pretrial hearing on Friday, a judge denied a Dallas detective who has done a lot of investigations involving the Dallas rappers. However, he will not be allowed to serve as an expert witness on the music. This is important because prosecutors claim that Conway’s songs put a bounty on Mo3, yet the defense argues rap lyrics are artistic expression and not confessions.

Dallas Murder-For-Hire Trial Begins Over Rapper Mo3’s Death was originally published on thebeatdfw.com