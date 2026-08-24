New Music Mondays: KJ Dillard Of ‘Summer House’ Drops A Summer Anthem

The Formula Entertainment Group

It takes a certain fearlessness to open up your life to the lens of reality television, and yet season after TV season we see hundreds of fresh faces willing to step up to the challenge.

You may have noticed newcomer KJ Dillard in the latest season of Summer House on Bravo, adding not only a much-needed dose of melanin to the cast but also showing bravery in speaking openly about his struggles with mental health.

His talents stretch far out into other avenues as well, whether using his height and voice as an advantage to land a modeling gig with Kenneth Cole or dropping a club-ready summer anthem in the form of his new single, “GIRLS IN NY.”

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While music may seem like a cliche switch for KJ, the Kansas City native always had soul tunes and the culture of skateboarding as a source of inspiration. “GIRLS IN NY” is a catchy ode to the ladies he’s had the pleasure of encountering since moving to NYC back in 2020. Going for an electronic sound makes for yet another daring move as a Black creative, but overall appears to show him in a comfortable element amongst the party scene. He told us exclusively, “I’m currently dealing with mental, emotional, physical and spiritual management,” going on to add, “As a Black reality star, there is a microscope on me at all times, so I have to make sure that I’m taking care of myself. With this new music, I want to show the world that I am a multifaceted artist that doesn’t fit into a box.”

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In the midst of dropping a club banger and fronting Kenneth Cole’s Purposeful Voices campaign, not to mention a recent Page Six spotting while filming with cast members for Season 11 of Summer House, we think his summer is coming to a pretty fine finish. Time will tell if a full project is underway — he and manager International Ferg of Pinnacle Culture are currently in the studio — but in the meantime we appreciate his latest effort to keep people dancing as the season comes to a close.

Listen to our “New Music Mondays” selection with “GIRLS IN NY” by KJ Dillard below, and keep scrolling to hear some of his other songs worth adding to the playlist the week: