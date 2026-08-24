Coco Jones Drops Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage
Coco Jones Drops New Song ‘Love Me Through’ & Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage With Donovan Mitchell — And We’re Swooning
Coco Jones dropped the stunning behind-the-scenes footage from her wedding to NBA star Donovan Mitchell alongside a new track titled “Love Me Through.”
After breaking the internet with their classically beautiful wedding stills, the new Mr & Mrs. Mitchell proved that they have even more love to share. The songbird debuted her new track, an ode to a relationship built in real, intimate moments not just social media fodder, as well as footage of she and her hubby getting ready for their big day.
“Even with the lights out
Bet you still find a way to see me
No makeup, no smile
You calm the storm in me
You know, I know, they be watchin’
Ain’t no block left to spin, she sings on the track.”
RELATED CONTENT: Coco Jones And Donovan Mitchell Are Officially Married! Inside The Fairytale Wedding That Had Ciara, Russell Wilson & NBA Stars In The Building
Prior to the song’s release, she also uploaded a video of her singing the track to her hubby on a yacht overlooking Lake Como in Italy after their nuptials. Coco is in LOVE, honey! We love to see it.
The lovely couple said their “I Do”-s in front of a star-studded crowd that included the Hollywood matchmakers Ciara and Russell Wilson, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, James Harden, Bam Adebayo, new NBA champions Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart as well as actress Paige Hurd and her athlete hubby Royce O’Neale and others. For their big day, the Mitchells also opted for all Black designers for their attire, bringing everything full circle for the culture.
Donovan and Coco have been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples since they first went public with their love story in 2024 at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. The pair announced their engagement in July 2025.
In the visuals above, Coco sports three incredible looks on their big day including custom Brandon Blackwood accessories to compliment each one. The pair also played host to Metro Boomin who DJed a set at their after party and singer Blxst who performed during the reception.
It has truly been a summer of love for our favs!
RELATED CONTENT: ‘This Rich People Flex Pisses Me Off’ — Newlyweds Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell ‘s Honeymoon Activities Have Fans Spiraling: 13 Funny Social Media Reactions
Coco Jones Drops New Song ‘Love Me Through’ & Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage With Donovan Mitchell — And We’re Swooning was originally published on madamenoire.com
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'This Rich People Flex Pisses Me Off' — Newlyweds Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell 's Honeymoon Activities Have Fans Spiraling: 13 Funny Social Media Reactions