Blackface For Halloween? Target Costume Causes Uproar
Although Target had the foresight to get ahead of the Halloween season by stacking up on costumes, they couldn’t possibly have predicted the recent backlash in response to a minstrel-looking “clown” option that gave shoppers a ghoulish shock.
Now that the offensive costume has been removed from shelves, many have been wondering whether an apology is enough from a brand once again on the wrong side of a race debate.
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From overall design to the very pose of the unknowing young Black model (seen above), everything about the “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume” had more resemblance to Blackface caricature. For many it’s just another negative reaction to the company’s now-infamous 2025 DEI pullback, as most consumers agree that this mistake could’ve been spotted much earlier down the production line.
More info below on who or what brand should be held accountable, via Reuters:
“Though a Target-owned brand, Hyde and EEK products have been resold on websites of retailers like Walmart (WMT.O), opens new tab and Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab, and the marketplace Etsy (ETSY.N), opens new tab. Reuters did not see the item in question on those sites. A Walmart spokeswoman said she had no knowledge of that item being sold. Amazon and Etsy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Target, which has had back-to-back strong quarters, is beginning to see results from efforts to cut prices and freshen its merchandise, with new CEO Michael Fiddelke so far earning plaudits from Wall Street.”
While it may be clear as day that Target needs restructuring in the creative process, only time will tell if they actually get it right or continue to have racially insensitive mishaps.
Take a look below at what social media had to say regarding Target’s minstrel costume mayhem:
1. Target’s photographer (or whoever it was) definitely knew what was going on. They literally had that child mimicking the exact same poses. There’s no way that’s a “clown” costume. Disgusting.
via @RoyIsThaTruth
2. How do designs like this keep making it all the way to shelves??? This Target costume has 2018 H&M sweatshirt written all over it
via @pearliestmay
3. #Target knew exactly what they were doing. They knew this costume on this Black child looked like racist minstrel imagery. And that’s why we called them on their BS. And now the costume is gone. THIS is why we boycotted them. #boycott
via @MrsMickens97
4. wdym target put out a jim crow halloween costume
via @stillnotziora
5. Doubt @Target never would have made the disastrous decision to market a Halloween costume that looks like it’s straight out of the Jim Crow era if Black folks had a seat at the table. Anyway, looks like they pulled it.
via @cwebbonline
6. That Target costume is egregious, doubly so because they got a Black child to model it.
via @IfIWereMagneto
7. That target costume is insane like?????
via @sincerelykemab
8. HOLY SHIT, Target… I pray to God someone tries to sue you. How did that costume even make it out of concept?!?!
via @MsAngieV82
9. this target thing is exactly what happens when black ppl aren’t in these high up places making decisions cuz how tf did that costume even make it to execution….
via @seodilf
10. OMG! As if you didn’t need another reason to continue boycotting Target…. Yes, Target really did put out a modern day Sambo Halloween costume on the racks for children , and thought we were too blind to see it. It is not an accident. It is Corporate racism.
via @AzPetrich
Blackface For Halloween? Target Costume Causes Uproar was originally published on blackamericaweb.com