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Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Spars With Jesse Waters

Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Spars With Jesse Watters On Fox News

U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed appeared on Fox News and deftly handled questions from host Jesse Watters.

Published on August 25, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Michigan Democratic Senate Primary Winner Abdul El-Sayed Holds News Conference Day After Primary Win

Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist, is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan as a Democrat. Abdul El-Sayed was a guest on Fox News Monday (August 24), and was embroiled in an intense clash with host Jesse Watters.

Abdul El-Sayed, known for his progressive political stances, was a guest on Jesse Watters Primetime. Watters appeared to have an aim to paint El-Sayed into a corner, especially over concerns of comments he made regarding Sharia law in an attempt to pin the Democratic Party hopeful to ideals he never once presented.

In a fiery rebuttal fo Watters’ Sharia law jab, El-Sayed contended by asking the host if he knew the basis of Christians’ canon law.

“All right, so canon law is the name for Christian law,” El-Sayed said. “I don’t begrudge you your right to practice your faith as you choose. I don’t know why the idea that I could practice my faith as I choose is a problem. “

He added, “Nobody is trying to push Sharia law on anyone else, just like, I hope, nobody is trying to push canon law on anybody else, because we live in an America where you should have the freedom of your religion.”

El-Sayed, who is set to run against Republican Party candidate Rep. Mike Rogers this fall, referred to his opponent as a “beta,” which got a chuckle out of Watters. The pair routinely talked over each other, but El-Sayed maintained composure and landed his points despite the goalpost shifting from Watters.

Check out reactions to Abdul El-Sayed and Jesse Watters intense discussion below.

Photo: Getty


Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Spars With Jesse Watters On Fox News was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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