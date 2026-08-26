Karmelo Anthony: Austin Metcalf’s Father Claims ‘No Such Thing As Justice’, Refuses To Apologize For Racist ‘Watermelon Felon’ Comments

Grief does not excuse racist rhetoric, which must be confronted and acknowledged.

Claiming to be 'colorblind' is an inadequate defense when race is clearly a factor.

Accountability and self-reflection are important lessons that can emerge from tragedy.

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Jeff Metcalf is apparently standing on bigoted business after the murder conviction of Karmelo Anthony as he refuses to apologize for racially charged comments he made after the trial. Because apparently white grief means getting a lifetime subscription to saying whatever you want without ever having to reckon with the ugliness of it.

In an interview with ABC News, Metcalf, whose 17-year-old son Austin was fatally stabbed at a Texas high school track meet in April 2025, said there was “no such thing” as justice for his family despite Anthony being convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

“No. There’s no such thing. I got handed a life sentence,” Metcalf said when asked whether he felt he received justice. “So did Meghan, Hunter. So did everybody else in my family and her family,” he continued, referring to Austin’s mother, Meghan Metcalf and twin brother, Hunter Metcalf. “We don’t ever get to see Austin again. We don’t get to talk to him, hug him.”

Nobody is questioning whether Jeff Metcalf is devastated by losing his child. That is real, permanent, and impossible to measure. But the cognitive dissonance it takes for Metcalf to somehow discuss forgiveness, spirituality, and wanting other parents spared from this pain while simultaneously drawing a hard line at apologizing for his own racist rhetoric is truly breathtaking.

As BOSSIP previously reported, after the verdict, Metcalf appeared on a podcast where he called Karmelo a “watermelon felon” and disparaged Anthony’s family. When ABC News asked about it, Metcalf basically delivered the verbal equivalent of a shrug. “I’m not going to apologize for anything,” he said, while admitting it was not his “finest moment.” He also likened it to an “experiment”, noting that he knew it would go viral.

That is some impressive accountability gymnastics. He can acknowledge that the comments were wrong, just enough to warrant an actual apology. Typical whiteness.

Metcalf also blamed Anthony’s family and supporters for introducing race into the case, claiming he initially viewed everything strictly as a matter of right and wrong. He even dusted off the tired “I don’t see color” defense, even though race clearly became part of the public conversation surrounding a case involving a white victim and Black defendant. Anthony’s attorney pushed back, saying legitimate questions about racial fairness and equal treatment cannot simply be dismissed as someone else “bringing race into the case.”

Grief can explain rage. However, it never makes racism less racist. And if Jeff Metcalf wants the world to think of his son as a “good kid” who taught people important lessons, perhaps he should consider that accountability might be one of those lessons worth learning himself.

Karmelo Anthony: Austin Metcalf’s Father Claims ‘No Such Thing As Justice’, Refuses To Apologize For Racist ‘Watermelon Felon’ Comments was originally published on bossip.com