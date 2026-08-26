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Tim Curry, ‘Rocky Horror’ and ‘IT’ Star, Dies at 80

Published on August 26, 2026

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Tim Curry Plays The Agora Ballroom, Atlanta
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Tim Curry, ‘Rocky Horror’ and ‘IT’ Star, Dies at 80

Tim Curry, the legendary British actor whose unforgettable performances made him a cult favorite across generations, has died at age 80.

Curry died at his home in Los Angeles, according to reports. His longtime manager and friend, Marcia Hurwitz, confirmed his death. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Curry became an international star after portraying Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. His larger-than-life performance helped transform the film from a box-office disappointment into one of the most enduring midnight-movie phenomena in cinema history.

He later became known for a wide range of roles, including the sinister Pennywise in the 1990 television miniseries IT, Wadsworth in Clue, Rooster Hannigan in Annie, and appearances in films including Legend and Home Alone 2. He also built an accomplished stage career, earning three Tony Award nominations.

Curry suffered a major stroke in 2012, which left him with significant mobility challenges. Despite those difficulties, he continued working, particularly in voice acting, and remained connected with fans.

In a 2025 interview, Curry reflected on his attitude toward death, saying he did not fear it.

For generations of movie, theater and television fans, Curry’s distinctive voice, commanding presence and willingness to embrace unconventional characters made him one of entertainment’s most recognizable performers.

His legacy will live on through the characters that helped make him a cultural icon—especially Dr. Frank-N-Furter and Pennywise.

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Tim Curry, ‘Rocky Horror’ and ‘IT’ Star, Dies at 80 was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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