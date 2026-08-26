Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Dolly Parton’s Top 5 Most Famous Sayings

Her sayings came from interviews, books, speeches, and social media over the course of her career, and together they paint a picture of a woman who never took herself too seriously.

Published on August 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Omar Vega / Getty

Top 5 Dolly Parton Sayings Of All-Time

Dolly Parton didn’t just write hit songs she wrote wisdom. Over decades in the spotlight, she became just as famous for her sharp wit and down-home wisdom as she was for her music, dropping one-liners that were equal parts hilarious, self-deprecating, and quietly profound.

Whether she was talking about self-image, ambition, faith, or just how much it costs to look that glamorous, Dolly had a way of turning everyday truths into lines people wanted to remember, repeat, and even embroider on pillows.

Her sayings came from interviews, books, speeches, and social media over the course of her career, and together they paint a picture of a woman who never took herself too seriously, but always took her values seriously.

As we remember her legacy, here are five of Dolly’s most famous sayings and where they came from.

RELATED | 5 Songs That Define Dolly Parton

RELATED | Dolly Parton Launching Travel Center in Tennessee

“Find out who you are, and do it on purpose.”

One of her most quoted lines, shared repeatedly in interviews, including with TODAY, where she expanded on staying true to yourself rather than copying others.

“You’d be surprised how much it costs to look this cheap!”

A classic Dollyism poking fun at her own glam persona, widely cited among her most quoted one-liners over the years.

“If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”

Shared by Dolly on Twitter in 2013, this line became one of her most repeated pieces of encouragement about pushing through hard times.

“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”

A favorite quote pulled from her interviews and public speeches, often cited as a reminder to prioritize what truly matters.

“To thine own self be true.”

Originally a line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Dolly has said this was her mother Avie Lee’s favorite phrase, one she carried with her throughout her life and career, as she shared in a conversation with TODAY.com.

Dolly Parton’s Top 5 Most Famous Sayings was originally published on hankfm.com

More from The Morning Hustle

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
News  |  Weso

Blueface Caught In Wild Street Fight, Nearly Knocked Out

18 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled August 2026

Reach Media - Syndicated| The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026 | 2025-12-26
Contests  |  The Morning Hustle

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Trending
8 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Insane Jewelry Worn By NFL Stars

35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Here’s What Happened When Serayah Ended Her Engagement To Joey Bada$$ Over Alleged Dirty Doggery

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close