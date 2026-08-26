Source: Kexin Guo / Getty Today, Aug. 26, is National Dog Day. Giving dog lovers across the country another reason to celebrate their four-legged family members. Americans have plenty of favorite breeds, from small companion dogs to larger breeds known for their loyalty, intelligence and energy. But which dogs are the most popular in the country right now? | Related: Chris Brown Ordered To Pay Housekeeper $13 Million Over Dog Attack The American Kennel Club tracks breed popularity using its annual registration statistics. The latest rankings offer a look at which breeds Americans are choosing most often, including several longtime favorites and a few breeds climbing the list. | Related: 14 Black Celebrities and Their Pets You Did Not Know About Here are the 20 most popular dog breeds in America right now. This list is based on the American Kennel Club’s latest dog registration statistics. The rankings reflect AKC-recognized purebred dogs and do not account for every dog owned in the United States, including mixed breeds and some designer breeds. 20. Bernese Mountain Dog Source: VYCHEGZHANINA / Getty Known for their striking tri-colored coats, Bernese Mountain Dogs originally worked on farms in Switzerland. Despite their large size, these dogs often show an affectionate and good-natured personality. American families continue to embrace the breed for its combination of impressive size and gentle temperament.

19. Pomeranian Don’t let the tiny frame fool you. Pomeranians pack plenty of personality into a dog that may weigh only a few pounds. Their fluffy double coats and fox-like faces make them instantly recognizable, while their compact size makes them a popular choice for people living in everything from apartments to larger homes.

18. Boxer Athletic, muscular and playful, Boxers have remained an American favorite for generations. These energetic dogs often form strong bonds with their families and bring plenty of enthusiasm to the household. Their combination of strength, expressiveness and playful personalities keeps Boxers firmly inside the country’s Top 20.

17. Miniature Schnauzer The Miniature Schnauzer packs many of the characteristics people associate with larger working dogs into a much smaller frame. Its distinctive eyebrows and beard give the breed an unmistakable appearance. Alert and adaptable, Miniature Schnauzers fit well into a variety of households and rank as the most popular of the three Schnauzer breeds.

16. Pembroke Welsh Corgi Short legs and oversized personalities have helped turn the Pembroke Welsh Corgi into one of the internet’s most recognizable dogs. But Corgis aren’t simply cute companions. They were developed to herd cattle and remain active, intelligent dogs. Their combination of working-dog instincts and compact size continues to attract American owners.

15. Doberman Pinscher Few breeds have a silhouette as distinctive as the Doberman Pinscher. Sleek, powerful and athletic, Dobermans were developed as working and protection dogs. They’re also known for intelligence and close attachment to their owners. The breed’s versatility has helped it remain a fixture among America’s most popular larger dogs.

14. Australian Shepherd Despite the name, the Australian Shepherd was developed into the breed we recognize today in the United States. Aussies are energetic herding dogs known for intelligence, trainability and eye-catching coats. They’re especially well suited for active owners who can provide plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.

13. Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier proves popularity doesn’t require size. Yorkies are tiny dogs with long, silky coats and personalities that often seem much larger than their bodies. Once developed to catch rats in mills and mines, the breed eventually became a fashionable companion dog and remains one of America’s most popular toy breeds.

12. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel combines the appearance of a traditional toy breed with a notably social personality. Their expressive eyes and long, feathered ears are trademarks of the breed. Cavaliers have continued climbing in popularity, moving up from No. 13 in the previous AKC ranking to No. 12.

11. Cane Corso The Cane Corso has made one of the more notable rises in American dog ownership over the years. This powerful Italian breed traces its ancestry to ancient Roman working dogs and traditionally served as a guardian and farm dog. Its imposing appearance, loyalty and protective instincts have helped push the breed just outside America’s Top 10.

10. Bulldog With their wrinkled faces, stocky frames and unmistakable expressions, Bulldogs are among the easiest breeds to identify. Modern Bulldogs are far removed from the aggressive sporting history associated with their ancestors. Today, they’re primarily companion dogs and have maintained enough popularity to remain among America’s 10 most registered breeds.

9. German Shorthaired Pointer The German Shorthaired Pointer is built for activity. Originally bred as a versatile hunting dog, the GSP is known for endurance, athleticism and a willingness to work. Those traits can make the breed a strong match for runners, hikers, hunters and other active owners, helping it maintain a place in the national Top 10.

8. Rottweiler Rottweilers have a long history as working dogs, including roles involving herding, guarding and protection. Their strength can be intimidating, but well-trained Rottweilers are also known for loyalty and confidence around their families. The breed’s combination of power and companionship keeps it among the country’s most popular dogs.

7. Beagle The Beagle has been an American favorite for decades. Originally bred as a scent hound, the breed is famous for its powerful nose and tendency to follow an interesting smell wherever it leads. Beagles’ manageable size, recognizable floppy ears and generally social nature have also made them popular family companions.

6. Poodle Poodles may be associated with elaborate show-dog haircuts, but underneath the curls is an athletic and highly intelligent breed. Originally developed as water retrievers, Poodles come in Standard, Miniature and Toy varieties. After spending several years in America’s Top 5, the breed slipped one spot in the latest rankings.

5. Dachshund Source: Bojan Pesic / Getty The Dachshund is the big mover near the top of this year’s list. Famous for its long body and short legs, the breed was originally developed in Germany to hunt badgers. Dachshunds moved from No. 6 to No. 5, reaching the AKC Top 5 for the first time since 2003.

4. German Shepherd Dog Intelligence and versatility have made the German Shepherd one of the world’s most recognizable working breeds. German Shepherds have served in police departments, military units, search-and-rescue operations and as service animals. Those working credentials haven’t stopped them from becoming beloved family dogs, either, helping the breed maintain the No. 4 position.

3. Golden Retriever It’s difficult to imagine a list of America’s favorite dogs without the Golden Retriever near the top. Goldens are widely known for their friendly temperament and trainability, qualities that have made them popular as family pets as well as service and therapy dogs. They remain firmly planted at No. 3 in the latest AKC rankings.

2. Labrador Retriever For 31 consecutive years, the Labrador Retriever was America’s most popular dog breed according to AKC registrations. That historic run ended in 2022, but Labs haven’t gone far. They remain No. 2 thanks in part to the traits that fueled their decades-long reign: friendliness, athleticism, trainability and versatility as both working dogs and family companions.