Samuel Monroe Jr., an actor who landed roles in several street-themed classics in the 1990s, has died after a recent hospitalization. According to a post from his mother, Samuel Monroe Jr. died early Thursday morning (August 27).

Samuel Monroe Jr. played the role of Ilena’s cousin in Menace II Society, directed by The Hughes Brothers. For viewers of the film, Monroe’s character confront’s Tyrin Turner’s Caine character and was assaulted, prompting the tragic ending of the film.

Beyond Menace II Society, Monroe also had film roles in Tales From The Hood, Set It Off, Player’s Club, and Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. Monroe has television acting credits too in shows such as NYPD Blue, Out All Night, The Steve Harvey Show, Smart Guy, and more.

According to his family, Monroe was hospitalized in April of this year over complications connected to meningitis. Via Facebook, Monroe’s mother, Joyce Patton, shared the news that her son passed away, but it wasn’t shared what Monroe died from.

From Facebook:

I want to thank all of my facebook family and friends new and old for praying for Samuel Monroe, Jr., my son. But today God called him home. Please honor my final request to pray for the family especially his 3 children.

Earlier this week, Ms. Patton asked for prayers from friends, family and supporters of Monroe as he underwent an unnamed medical procedure.

Samuel Monroe Jr. was 52.

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Photo: Getty

Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Dies At 52 was originally published on hiphopwired.com