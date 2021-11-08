Serena Williams & Michael B. Jordan Team Up For $1M HBCU Business Proposal Giveaway

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

We’re always in full support of anything that has to do with giving money to our HBCU fam out there, especially if it comes with a million-dollar price tag attached!

A-list Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan and sports legend Serena Williams decided to make that happen by teaming up for a grand opportunity that entrepreneurs hailing from Historically Black colleges and universities can take advantage of.

However, they’ll have to come up with a winning business proposal for a chance to obtain the $1 million giveaway.

Jordan’s firm, Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, and Williams’ investment company, Serena Ventures, came together to partnered up with MaC Venture Capital to create the million-dollar opportunity. Current HBCU students and even graduates will be able to enter by submitting a business proposal online, with the winners being awarded live on TNT during the nationally broadcasted finals of the QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase on Dec. 18.

Read the official contest breakdown below:

“The Legacy Classic HBCU Startup Pitch Competition is about finding and rewarding entrepreneurial excellence while also shedding light on the VC fundraising process. Over the coming weeks, Serena Ventures and MaC Venture Capital will work together to identify the most promising early-stage startup companies founded by current HBCU students or alumni. Ten semi-finalists will be chosen to pitch their startups to a group of top venture capitalists and receive detailed feedback from this experienced group of investors.

Three finalists will be invited to a live pitch in front of an HBCU audience and top partners at Serena Ventures, MaC Venture Capital, Harlem Capital and Cake Ventures. One winner will be rewarded with a $1M investment from the participating VCs during the live Legacy Classic on December 18th.”

We hear that registration closes November 15th, so hurry up and register by clicking here if you or a HBCU affiliate that you know has what it takes to win — there’s nothing to lose, and a million dollars to gain!

