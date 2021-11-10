HomeNews

Travis Scott’s Former Manager Tried To Warn Everyone That A Tragedy Was Brewing At Astroworld

New details have emerged regarding rapper Travis Scott’s actions following the infamous night at his Astroworld musical festival in Houston that left eight people dead. 

According to TMZ and ABC13, Scott was allegedly partying at a Houston Dave and Buster’s when he found out about people who died in the crowd rush. TMZ reported that the party was hosted by Drake who was also unaware of the fatalities at the time of the party.  An unnamed TMZ source said that Scott didn’t know the severity of the situation when he attended the party. 

“Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing,” said the source. “This remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place,” 

ABC13 sources said that Scott left the party sometime Saturday morning.

According to The Sun, a source said that people at the party were aware that people died but they were under the impression that the deaths were related to drugs.  Scott has been under extreme scrutiny for continuing to perform his set as ambulances hurried to the scene at Astroworld and people were dying and becoming seriously hurt amid the chaotic crowd. Multiple videos resurfaced on social media trying to convince people on stage to stop the show while the situation ensued. 

The New York Post reported that Scott used to brag about fans passing out and getting hurt at his shows in the past. The Post reported that the rapper used to post images of fans on his Instagram that were being tended to at his shows. Those images included a young fan who was passed out and seemingly unconscious and another fan who seemingly had blood running from their eye. 

One of Scott’s old managers, Shane Morris, even spoke out against the star because of the callousness Morris says he displayed and the lack of regard for other people in trouble. Morris went on to say that he inflated Scott’s popularity when he met the young rapper in 2009. 

 

 

USA Today reported that there have been 17 lawsuits already filed against Scott and concert promoter Live Nation that allege that the two entities were responsible for the fatal crowd surge.

More lawsuits will likely be on the way.

