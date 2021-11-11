Truuuu: 2 Chainz Partners With True Religion Brand For Capsule Collection

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

2 Chainz is experiencing some full circle energy in 2021. He has announced a capsule collection with True Religion; a brand he became synonymous with.

As spotted on Complex the Atlanta, Georgia native is about to revisit a period in his career that ultimately defined him. This year his T.R.U. REALigion mixtape turned 10 years old. To celebrate the moment he has partnered with True Religion for a limited edition collection that is aimed at sparking that 2010 nostalgia. In an exclusive interview with Hype Beast he detailed how much he loved their pieces and why the move makes so much sense.

“I really was f***ing with them hard,” he explained. “Everybody in the stores used to call me. I was buying out the store every time they brought out new stuff.” He went to estimate that he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on his collection which at this time takes up about eight closets.

Tity Boi went on to explain why the brand mattered so much to Atlanta. “[True Religion] was a brand that represented hustlers in my community. It represented people that had a little bit more going on,” he said. “It was for the people that had money, and wanted other people to know they could afford it. I’ve been trying to do this for a long time. I’m very grateful, and very thankful.”

The 2 Chainz x True Religion capsule collection is set to be released on November 17. You can sign up for the waiting list here.

