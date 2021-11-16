Danileigh’s Simple Assault Charge After Refusing To Leave Rapper Dababy’s House

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture. We’re starting off the week with a whole lot of drama! Rapper DaBaby and mother of his child, Danileigh got into an all out tea spilling debate on Instagram Live after he tried to have her removed from his home in the middle of the night. Swipe to see all the drama unfold. According to Dani, the rapper became upset after she had a Plan B contraceptive sent to the home.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up

“I don’t want to press charges or nothing, I just want her peacefully removed,” said Dababy but it looks like that decision was not up to him. The rapper said he had to live stream the event just incase Danileigh tried to lie on him. Whew Chile. He even showed their baby while on live against the wishes of Dani.

We asked our listeners if they felt any sympathy for Dani and sadly most said, NO…

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Now it looks like the police in Charlotte have actually charged the singer, whose real name is Danielle Curiel with simple assault because after Dababy alleged that he had been assaulted by the singer. According to information obtained by Rolling Stone magazine, around 11:59PM authorities arrived and as a result of the investigation, Curiel was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. As of today, both Dani’s family including her siblings have spoken out on Dani’s behalf while Dababy continues to promote his upcoming music and tour. Honestly, whenever there is a child involved we hope for the best because at the end of the day this is something that their daughter will grow up and be able to discover one day.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE